Home Entertainment The Vanderpump Dogs Foundation responds to a lawsuit for sexual harassment

The Vanderpump Dogs Foundation responds to a lawsuit for sexual harassment

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Lisa Vanderpump's business partner responded to a lawsuit recently filed against The Vanderpump Dogs Foundation by a former employee who says superiors ignored her complaints of sexual harassment and was unfairly dismissed.

"It is a pity that someone who worked for the Foundation for less than 90 days chose to sue or try to defame an organization whose sole purpose is to dedicate its voice to those who have no voice," John Sessa told TooFab. "Working to solve unnecessary cases like this simply avoids saving more lives."

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©