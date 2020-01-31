The Vanderpump Dogs Foundation responds to a lawsuit for sexual harassment

Lisa Vanderpump's business partner responded to a lawsuit recently filed against The Vanderpump Dogs Foundation by a former employee who says superiors ignored her complaints of sexual harassment and was unfairly dismissed.

"It is a pity that someone who worked for the Foundation for less than 90 days chose to sue or try to defame an organization whose sole purpose is to dedicate its voice to those who have no voice," John Sessa told TooFab. "Working to solve unnecessary cases like this simply avoids saving more lives."

According to the documents obtained by Radar Online, Damiana Guzmán is suing the base for "illegal harassment based on sex, gender and sexual orientation,quot;, as well as "unfair termination in violation of public policy as a constructive download."

"The plaintiff worked for the Respondent as a dog groomer for approximately two months until she was forced to resign at the end of July 2019, due to the intolerable working conditions created by her manager, Martin Duarte, and her superiors," she alleges. Guzman in court documents. .