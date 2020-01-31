The United States imposes a coronavirus quarantine on a group in California evacuated from Wuhan

The US government imposed a federal quarantine on 195 people who were evacuated Wednesday from Wuhan, China, to a military base in California, officials said Friday.
The action means that the group will be held at the March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, California, for 14 days, to ensure that they are not infected with the Wuhan coronavirus that has made more than 9,800 people sick in China and killed more than 200 people.
Upon arrival, the members of the group had their nose and throat cleaned to detect the virus, and the temperature was taken several times a day. They were originally told that they would be detained for at least 72 hours, and possibly 14 days. It is believed that two weeks is the upper limit of the incubation period; If the symptoms do not start by then, a person can be eliminated as not infected.
Until Friday, the detention was unofficial and the group remained voluntarily at the base, except for one member, who tried to leave on Wednesday and was quarantined by Riverside County.
Federal Law authorizes the C.D.C. to impose quarantines, but power is rarely used. The last large-scale quarantine was imposed during the Spanish influenza pandemic of 1918-1919.
So far, it is known that six people in the United States are infected with the virus. Five had been in Wuhan and the sixth is the husband of one of those patients. He had not traveled to Wuhan, but he contracted his wife's illness after she returned home to Chicago. The other cases have been in the state of Washington, California and Arizona.
More than 100 people in the United States are being monitored as "patients under investigation,quot; because they have symptoms such as fever and cough and have been in Wuhan or in contact with patients.
Hundreds of other patient contacts have been told to contact health officials immediately if they get sick.
Concern about the spread of the virus has increased as reports emerged suggesting that infected people can be contagious even before symptoms develop.
German doctors who identified the first case of coronavirus in their country reported that the patient was infected by a colleague visiting China and was not yet sick.
According to experts, the fact that the disease is transmitted before infected people show symptoms will make the disease more difficult to contain.
A letter published in the The New England Journal of Medicine said the German patient was a healthy 33-year-old businessman who developed a sore throat, chills and muscle aches on January 24, with a fever that rose to 102.4 the next day, along with cough. He felt better one day later and returned to work on January 27.
Before getting sick, he had met with a Chinese business partner of his company near Munich on January 20 and 21. She was a resident of Shanghai and had been in Germany from January 19 to 22. Although she was healthy during the visit, she became ill during her flight back to China, where she tested positive for the new coronavirus on January 26. He informed his company, which tracked his contacts to alert anyone who might have exposed.
The 33-year-old businessman was contacted and, although he was feeling better, he tested positive for the virus.
On January 28, three more employees of the company tested positive for the coronavirus, only one of whom had contact with the Shanghai woman. The others were apparently infected by their male colleague, before he developed symptoms. All were admitted to the hospital, where they were isolated and monitored, and none has developed a serious illness.
The authors of the letter in the New England Journal of Medicine, which are from Munich and Berlin, said it was "remarkable that the infection appears to have been transmitted during the incubation period of the index patient, in whom the disease was brief and non-specific. . "
"It means that transmission is achieved more easily than in SARS," a previous coronavirus disease, said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center. "The German report indicates quite conclusively that it can be spread during the incubation period when the person is not sick."
But, he said, "We don't know how often it happens."
"This is a type of natural experiment, where it was shown that people were very good in a chain of transmission, and it sounds very, very plausible," said Dr. Schaffner.
