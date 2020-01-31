The United States imposes a coronavirus quarantine on a group in California evacuated from Wuhan

The US government imposed a federal quarantine on 195 people who were evacuated Wednesday from Wuhan, China, to a military base in California, officials said Friday.

The action means that the group will be held at the March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, California, for 14 days, to ensure that they are not infected with the Wuhan coronavirus that has made more than 9,800 people sick in China and killed more than 200 people.

Upon arrival, the members of the group had their nose and throat cleaned to detect the virus, and the temperature was taken several times a day. They were originally told that they would be detained for at least 72 hours, and possibly 14 days. It is believed that two weeks is the upper limit of the incubation period; If the symptoms do not start by then, a person can be eliminated as not infected.

Until Friday, the detention was unofficial and the group remained voluntarily at the base, except for one member, who tried to leave on Wednesday and was quarantined by Riverside County.