The United Kingdom can still join the EU | United Kingdom

Staying in the European Union is no longer an option for the United Kingdom. Boris Johnson finally made Brexit happen by directing the EU Retirement Agreement Law through parliament on the back of his December election victory. The Remain Rearguard Campaign, which convulsed British politics for three years after the 2016 EU membership referendum, no longer exists.

Instead of playing the blame game or falling into self-pity, the so-called Remainers should think more seriously about the option of joining the EU. This scenario may seem exaggerated today, but so was Brexit before 2016. In fact, there is already a template of why and how the United Kingdom could join. It is in the process by which David Cameron's government came to hold that fateful referendum.

All parties to the Brexit debate agree that leaving the EU constitutes a paradigm shift in the foreign policy of the United Kingdom. But although the result of the referendum was a surprise, the decision to hold one came as a result of an identifiable process of policy evolution. Therefore, by returning to the steps that led to the referendum's commitment, we can understand the process that leads to a policy change of this magnitude.

A prelude to 2016

The prelude to the referendum, as of 2004, was a cycle of what political scientists would call political anomalies followed by political experiments. The UK's approach to the EU stumbled due to unexpected consequences anomalies in the sense of a mismatch between expectations and reality. The management of the EU enlargement in 2004 is a good example

Only among the largest member states, the United Kingdom did not impose temporary restrictions on the free movement of citizens of the eight countries of Eastern and Central Europe that joined in 2004. The Tony Blair government dramatically underestimated the resulting migration flows. The original one year prediction net total of up to 13,000 additional migrants per year He was wrong by a factor of almost 10 in 2007. The diplomatic and economic benefits of this liberal immigration policy were offset by the political cost of associating EU membership with uncontrolled migration.

Another anomaly occurred following the global and subsequent financial collapse Eurozone debt crisis. Successive British governments promoted the EU's single market as a means to support the growth of financial services, the main global industry in the United Kingdom. EU policy makers decided that regulating global finance was part of the solution to save the euro. This put the United Kingdom on the defensive and lost the allies.

Failed experiments

Wrong with these events, Prime Minister Cameron resorted to experimentation. In 2011, it presented legislation that states that any EU treaty that confers new powers to Brussels will automatically be the subject of a referendum. The following year he threatened to veto an agreement to stabilize the euro if the United Kingdom did not obtain guarantees against unwanted EU financial regulation.

This strategy was a failure. He did not stop the parliamentary rebellions of the Eurosceptic parliamentarians, while EU leaders found a way to sign the treaty despite the veto of the United Kingdom. The well-organized and well-funded anti-EU groups made the hay with this combination of anomalies and failures. Here was the evidence that could be used to generate a seductive message about the inflexibility of the EU and the need to regain control.

Cameron's response was a final dice roll. He opted for a form of renegotiated membership that would convince soft Eurosceptics to vote to remain in the EU. Unable to obtain restrictions on migration, the renegotiation failed to convince Tory Eurosceptic Boris Johnson, whose heavyweight support galvanized the anti-EU side.

Lessons for the future.

Seen in the light of the recent relations between the EU and the United Kingdom, the search for the United Kingdom of Brexit cannot be taken for granted as a stable result. This is because the withdrawal of the EU inevitably puts the United Kingdom on track for another round of political experimentation and probable failure. The "aftershocks,quot; must be like the Eurosceptics before 2016 who saw the opportunity resulting from drastically changing government policy and public opinion.

The first phase of Brexit provided abundant examples of the mismatch between populist complacent government rhetoric and negotiating reality. The bravado for not paying the payments to settle the outstanding debts remained nothing, as was the threat that no agreement is better than a bad one.

The second phase will exacerbate this tension because Prime Minister Johnson has made many promises about the advantages after the withdrawal from the EU. So what should people "look for,quot; who should be vigilant? It is a new cycle of anomalies in failed policies and experiments.

An obvious banana skin is the free trade agreement that the EU and the United Kingdom want to establish after the end of the transition agreements in early 2021. Brussels insists that any agreement includes measures to limit the UK's ability to reduce environmental standards or workers rights.

If an agreement is not agreed, the European Commission has warned that UK companies with subsidiaries in Northern Ireland will continue to be subject to EU competition rules. Another anomaly is the very real possibility of a unilateral secession referendum in Scotland.

Johnson has bet a lot of political capital on new political measures possible thanks to Brexit. But what if a commercial agreement with the US does not materialize? UU. Or the UK goes back and grants fishing rights to EU employers? The more apparent this pattern of anomalies and policy failures, the greater the momentum for a new paradigm shift.

What the pro-EU movement must do is to unite political disappointments and broken promises in a coherent narrative that justifies a new membership referendum, since the other lesson of 2016 is that a policy change of this magnitude requires a public vote. .

A government may wobble in its EU policy and still not change course. At some moments before 2019, it seemed that parliament would not allow Brexit to occur. However, only a second referendum could have withdrawn the withdrawal of the EU from the table, as parliamentarians felt uncomfortable challenging the 52 percent who voted to leave.

The default configuration, non-EU membership, is now the opposite of what it was in 2016. Therefore, rejoining will be a proof of political agency, the ability of pro-EU groups to organize and persuade, against the status quo. Future UK governments can rightly state that exclusion options in Schengen and the euro cannot be recovered and in this way it may contain the probable public disappointment with life outside the EU. But if the public decides again, all bets are canceled.

TThe opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.