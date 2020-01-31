The U.S. Air Force UU. Awarding a contract to Israel Aerospace Industries for the replacement of claw wings

The U.S. Air Force UU. He awarded Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. a $ 240 million contract to replace the wings of the T-38 Talon training aircraft, according to a statement issued Thursday by the US Department of Defense. UU.

The T-38 Talon is a high-altitude supersonic twin-engine aircraft used in a variety of functions due to its design, economy of operations, ease of maintenance, high performance and exceptional safety record.

The T-38 trainers are mainly used by the Air Education and Training Command for the joint training of specialized undergraduate pilots (JSUPT), but the Air Combat Command also uses the plane for its complementary training program and the Material Command of the Air Force to test experimental equipment.

Israel Aircraft Industries was selected as a subcontractor in the USAF T-38 propulsion modernization program since at least 2015.

According to the IAI, the replacement of the wings is the result of a challenging process that included reverse engineering and the need to transform the original T-38 drawings into advanced 3-D models.

According to the Department of Defense, the work will be done in Lod, Israel, and is expected to be completed by January 2033. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and four offers were received.