The two-time Phoenix Open champion, JB Holmes, takes half the road after 65 | Golf news

JB Holmes heads to the weekend as leader

JB Holmes set off for a third victory at the Waste Management Phoenix Open after claiming an advantage of a shot at the intermediate stage in Arizona.

Holmes scored his first two victories on the PGA Tour at TPC Scottsdale in 2006 and 2008, and now has a great opportunity to complete a hat-trick by adding a 65 to his 64 opening to climb to 13 below, one without a leader of the overnight Wyndham Clark.

Holmes pursues a third victory at the event

The 37-year-old, whose first round featured a hole in one in the short quarter, started on the tenth day two and, after three pairs to start, made birdies on three of the next four holes before closing a huge 320 -Push in the yard six feet in the short pair four 17 and turning the eagle putt.

Holmes blocked his entry in a street bunker at age 18, a mistake that led him to his first bogey of the day, but he returned to the track with birdies on the first and third before boring from the back of the sixth green to run two clearings of the field in 14 low.

With a slight fading, he approached the ninth and could not complete a sand rescue from eight feet, but had done enough to ensure direct leadership toward the weekend.

Clark was not close to matching the heights of his opening of 61, but he made birdie in the last two holes to break 70 and close at 12 below, one ahead of Billy Horschel (68) and Byeong Hun An, who stopped the first 11 holes and then birdie five of the last eight to return a 66.

Scott Piercy exceeded the seventh day two

Scott Piercy recorded the second hole in one of the week when he passed the seventh of 194 yards, although a two-hole bogey completed a 65 that led him to 10 under par.

South African Open winner Branden Grace (67) is five steps away with Xander Schauffele (67) and Webb Simpson, who made birdies on six of his last eight holes to complete a 29th ninth front and an excellent round of 63.

Jon Rahm will need something special during the weekend to achieve the victory he needs to have the opportunity to reach world number 1, although the Spaniard could have a bad run after a brilliant run of five consecutive birdies.

Jon Rahm is six strokes back midway

Rahm's silent front: nine of eight pairs and a little bird was the opposite pole to his inner half, in which he bounced the tenth, he made birdie in the next five before throwing shots at 16 and 18 to deliver a colorful 68.

The current world number 3 closed in the seventh low with Bubba Watson and Tony Finau, with Justin Thomas a further blow after a pair of 68, while defending champion Rickie Fowler did well to avoid consecutive lost cuts while responding to his opening 74 with a 65.

Fowler needed a quick start to lift his spirits, and he was forced to do so with two eagles in three holes: boring from more than 30 feet in green number 13 and from 10 feet closer in length 15, while he also added birdies in 17 and 18.

Bryson DeChambeau is next to Fowler in three below, but the torment continues for Jordan Spieth after he bogey the final hole to miss the cut in half by a single blow just a week after falling from the world's top 50 for the first time since 2013