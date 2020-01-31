The Trump administration restricts entry into the U.S. UU. From China

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration will set temporary travel restrictions that will prevent any foreign citizen who has traveled to China in the last 14 days from entering the United States, administration officials said Friday.

The temporary restrictions, a reaction to the new coronavirus that the World Health Organization considered a public health emergency, will be implemented at 5 p.m. Sunday February 2.

The action will restrict all foreigners who have been to China, who are not immediate family members of US citizens and permanent residents, from entering the United States.

In addition, officials said, any U.S. citizen returning to the United States from Hubei province in China will be subject to up to 14 days of mandatory quarantine, and any U.S. citizen returning to the country that has visited the rest of mainland China within the country. The last 14 days will undergo proactive health checks at selective ports of entry, as well as 14 days of self-quarantine.