The Trump administration restricts entry into the U.S. UU. From China

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration will set temporary travel restrictions that will prevent any foreign citizen who has traveled to China in the last 14 days from entering the United States, administration officials said Friday.
The temporary restrictions, a reaction to the new coronavirus that the World Health Organization considered a public health emergency, will be implemented at 5 p.m. Sunday February 2.
The action will restrict all foreigners who have been to China, who are not immediate family members of US citizens and permanent residents, from entering the United States.
In addition, officials said, any U.S. citizen returning to the United States from Hubei province in China will be subject to up to 14 days of mandatory quarantine, and any U.S. citizen returning to the country that has visited the rest of mainland China within the country. The last 14 days will undergo proactive health checks at selective ports of entry, as well as 14 days of self-quarantine.
The United States will also channel all flights from China to a few airports, including John F. Kennedy International Airport, Chicago’s O & # 39; Hare Airport and San Francisco International Airport.
Travel restrictions were announced Friday by Alex Azar, the secretary of health, who stated that the coronavirus represented "a public health emergency in the United States."
Mr. Azar and other members of an administration working group meeting to address the virus sought to minimize public fears about an outbreak, emphasizing that the risk at this time of the coronavirus for the American public was "low."
Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the actions were being taken because there were "many unknowns,quot; around the virus and its route of transmission. Unlike the flu, which is quite predictable in terms of infection and mortality, Dr. Fauci said there was not the same certainty about the rate and route of transmission of the coronavirus.
"The number of cases has leaned strongly every day," said Dr. Fauci.
The administration's announcement came when major airlines said they were suspending flights between the United States and mainland China.
The announcement by American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines that direct air service would stop for months caused shocks in the stock market and shaken industries that depend on the flow of goods and people between the world's largest economies.
The airline's measure underscored the seriousness of the health crisis, stoked new fears about a global economic recession and contributed to a growing concern about how wide, deep and rapidly the virus could spread.