The transfer of Joshua King to Man Utd depends on Bournemouth finding a replacement | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLa1cb64213c3258e1883e990992a415ce11% %MINIFYHTMLa1cb64213c3258e1883e990992a415ce12%





Joshua King has scored three goals for Bournemouth this season

%MINIFYHTMLa1cb64213c3258e1883e990992a415ce13% %MINIFYHTMLa1cb64213c3258e1883e990992a415ce14%

Manchester United launching an improved late bid for Joshua King depends on Bournemouth signing a replacement striker before the transfer window closes.

Bournemouth rejected an offer of £ 20 million for Norway's international, which has 18 months remaining in its contract, after it emerged as a late transfer target for United to cover the injured Marcus Rashford.

In case Bournemouth brings another forward, United can return with a second offer before Friday's deadline at 11 p.m.

Solskjaer said it was unlikely that the club would make another signature, after the arrival of midfielder Bruno Fernandes on Thursday, before Saturday's Premier League game at home against Wolves, live Sky sports.

0:33 Manchester United has been linked to a series of strikers, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had doubts about his chances of reaching an agreement on the line. Manchester United has been linked to a series of strikers, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had doubts about his chances of reaching an agreement on the line.

"I don't expect more business to be done, but sometimes I say something here and then something else happens," Solskjaer said.

"Sometimes I say I'm happy with a player and he receives a different message, so I don't want to help or make the speculations grow more and more. I hope nothing happens, but that doesn't mean it can't happen."

Speaking also on Friday, Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe said the club wanted to keep King but did not rule out his departure.

Earlier this month, former Watford striker Odion Ighalo and Leicester Islam Slimani emerged as two of several players that United was considering.

Odion Ighalo scored 39 goals for Watford in 100 appearances in all competitions before moving to China in January 2017

However, Ighalo representatives have said Sky sports news United has not made any approach on a transfer to Old Trafford.

Shanghai Shenhua striker has two years remaining in his contract and is currently training in preseason in China.

Man Utd vs Lobos Live

How to follow the deadline with Sky Sports

Sky sports news – Channel 409 – will bring you breaking news, reactions and analysis throughout the day from reporters across the country and guests of renowned studios such as Joleon Lescott, Neil Warnock, Graeme Le Saux, Mark Hughes and Jaap Stam.

Our integral Transfer center The blog will bring you all the latest news and developments in the leagues from 6 a.m., while we will take you live to the newsroom broadcasting more than four hours of Sky Sports News & # 39; Deadline for coverage.

Join us from 9-10 a.m., 12-1 p.m., 7-8 p.m. and 10-11.30 p.m. through the Sky Sports website and application, as well as on Twitter @SkySportsNews and through Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Watch Sky sports news at any time by logging into skysports.com, applications or Sky Go if it is on the move and only £ 9.99 will cost you a day pass with NOW TV.

If you are away from home, be sure to continue @SkySportsNews for breaking news and use #Deadline See yourself involved!