The transfer of Antonee Robinson to AC Milan from Wigan falls | Soccer news

Milan was willing to pay an initial fee of £ 6 million that could have increased to £ 10 million
Last update: 01/31/20 6:33 pm
The Wigan Athletic defender, Antonee Robinson, will remain in the DW stadium after his transfer to AC Milan has not been completed.
The 22-year-old defender traveled to Milan on Friday morning after the two clubs agreed to an initial fee of £ 6 million that could have increased to £ 10 million for permanent transfer.
On Friday, the US international UU. He underwent a medical examination, although more medical examinations were required with the Italian authorities, which were subject to a 72-hour period.
Due to the restrictions, the agreement could not be formally ratified before the Italian transfer deadline of 8 p.m. on Friday.
More to follow …
Soccer Saturday Super 6
FREE TO PLAY: Don't miss the opportunity to get the Super 6 jackpot for the sixth time this season.