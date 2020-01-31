The transfer of Antonee Robinson to AC Milan from Wigan falls | Soccer news

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Antonee Robinson: AC Milan agrees a £ 10 million fee for the Wigan defender | Soccer news

Milan was willing to pay an initial fee of £ 6 million that could have increased to £ 10 million

Last update: 01/31/20 6:33 pm

Antonee Robinson had already completed his medical exam with AC Milan

The Wigan Athletic defender, Antonee Robinson, will remain in the DW stadium after his transfer to AC Milan has not been completed.

The 22-year-old defender traveled to Milan on Friday morning after the two clubs agreed to an initial fee of £ 6 million that could have increased to £ 10 million for permanent transfer.

On Friday, the US international UU. He underwent a medical examination, although more medical examinations were required with the Italian authorities, which were subject to a 72-hour period.

Due to the restrictions, the agreement could not be formally ratified before the Italian transfer deadline of 8 p.m. on Friday.

More to follow …

Soccer Saturday Super 6

FREE TO PLAY: Don't miss the opportunity to get the Super 6 jackpot for the sixth time this season.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here