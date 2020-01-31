The transfer of Antonee Robinson to AC Milan from Wigan falls | Soccer news

Milan was willing to pay an initial fee of £ 6 million that could have increased to £ 10 million





Antonee Robinson had already completed his medical exam with AC Milan

The Wigan Athletic defender, Antonee Robinson, will remain in the DW stadium after his transfer to AC Milan has not been completed.

The 22-year-old defender traveled to Milan on Friday morning after the two clubs agreed to an initial fee of £ 6 million that could have increased to £ 10 million for permanent transfer.

On Friday, the US international UU. He underwent a medical examination, although more medical examinations were required with the Italian authorities, which were subject to a 72-hour period.

Due to the restrictions, the agreement could not be formally ratified before the Italian transfer deadline of 8 p.m. on Friday.

More to follow …