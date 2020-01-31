The timeline of Patrick Mahomes University, from multiplayer HS stardom to the featured Texas Tech machine

%MINIFYHTML0232b22dff26b29b1efe660cb6564fd211% %MINIFYHTML0232b22dff26b29b1efe660cb6564fd212%

The Super Bowl 54 showdown between the 49ers and the Chiefs is almost here, and there may not be a higher profile player on the field than Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Before the third-year quarterback became the Most Valuable Player in the league and took his team to his first place in the Super Bowl in 50 years, however, he was a Hot Tech Red Raiders caller of Texas. Before that, he was a three-sports athlete with an impressive baseball pedigree, which is why he is as likely to play MLB as in the NFL.

So how did Mahomes go from multisport star to undisputed leader of the Chiefs? Sporting News takes a look at Mahomes' route to the NFL, starting with his time at Whitehouse High School (Whitehouse, Texas), until his time at Texas Tech and, now, with the Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes almost quits football in high school

Patrick Mahomes II is the son of Pat Mahomes, an 11-year veteran of the MLB who played with the Minnesota Twins, the Boston Red Sox, the New York Mets, the Texas Rangers, the Chicago Cubs and the Pirates of Pittsburgh Growing up as the son of an MLB pitcher, Patrick Mahomes had a lot of access to the U.S. pastime. That was evident when Mahomes became a star of three sports at Whitehouse High School, where he excelled in baseball, soccer and basketball.

However, he had enough talent in baseball and football to decide which sport would be more likely to play professionally. His strong arm was equally impressive on the grid as in the diamond and, according to a report by the Kansas City WDAF television station, Mahomes leaned more toward baseball before his mother, Randi Mahomes, intervened.

"Before his third year of high school, he came to me that summer wanting to quit football," Randi Mahomes told WDAF, "but I said you'll regret it if you stop."

Two seasons later, Patrick Mahomes, then a senior in high school, threw 4,619 yards and 50 pass scores while running for 948 yards and 15 scores.

He was equally impressive in the diamond, with a 93 mph fastball as a right-handed pitcher who hit better than .450 in the area. He also released a 16-strike no-hitter, beating Michael Kopech of Mount Pleasant, the 33rd overall pick in the 2014 MLB Draft. Mahomes was named MaxPreps 2013-14 Male Athlete of the Year for his exploits.

That raised the question: what would Mahomes do once he graduated from high school?

Patrick Mahomes rejected the MLB Draft to play college football

Mahomes had enough talent as a baseball player in high school that the Detroit Tigers decided to recruit him in the 37th round of the 2014 draft. Mahomes, who had already committed to playing college football at Texas Tech, did not sign.

Here is the draft of the Mahomes MLB report that comes out of high school, courtesy of Baseball America:

"Mahomes' father of the same name spent part of 11 seasons in the major leagues and was still throwing in an independent ball until 2009. His son has a bigger and more physical frame on a 6-foot, 214-pound list and has demonstrated a fast low ball in the 90s on the mound while showing excellent arm strength when playing in the right field Some evaluators prefer it as a batter who is an average runner with more gross power from a crude offensive approach. Mahomes seems to prefer football, however., With good reason. He is a quarterback committed to Texas Tech. "

That said, Mahomes' baseball career did not end at Whitehouse High School (more on that later).

Patrick Mahomes only had three scholarship offers

It may seem crazy now, but Mahomes, according to 247Sports, only had three college football scholarship offers upon leaving high school. He received his first offer from Texas Tech on January 11, 2013. Three days later, he received his second offer from Rice. Oklahoma State was the last school offered in April of that year.

Mahomes, of course, ended up signing with the Red Raiders, signing and enrolling in Texas Tech in February 2014. The composite ratings of 247Sports listed Mahomes as a three-star signer in the class of 2014. He ranked 398 at overall, 50th from the state of Texas and 22nd among professional quarterbacks (curious, considering that he had already demonstrated the ability to make plays with his legs and arm).

So how did Mahomes fall through the cracks? He was tall (6-3), an incredible arm, an impressive athletic pedigree and a pronounced double threat skill. Bleacher Report delved into that problem in 2018, naming several potential causes. The main one: Mahomes, a three-star athlete, did not devote all his attention to football and, therefore, did not work by throwing coaches or attending football camps.

"I think they got lost because they never had the training that all those other boys had," LaTroy Hawkins, the godfather of Mahomes and former MLB pitcher, told BR. "He never went to those fields of quarterbacks; he never did that."

And then Mahomes got engaged to Texas Tech and then coach Kliff Kingsbury, who, BR said, wanted a mobile quarterback to execute his offense.

Patrick Mahomes failed in his only appearance at the university

Despite signing a soccer scholarship at Texas Tech, Mahomes launched a game for the Texas Tech baseball team, with disastrous results.

According to a report by The Athletic, Mahomes "had the surprise,quot; in his appearance on a mound for Texas Tech, which occurred on February 21, 2015 against northern Illinois. Mahomes entered the game in the ninth inning with the Red Raiders up 6-0. His line in that game: 15 throws 11 balls, two bases per ball, a hit hitter, no outs. He faced three batters, all of whom scored, obtaining a 99.00 ERA.

Ryan Moseley, then Tech's starting pitcher, recalled how the team supported Mahomes after he entered the bench.

"He had a lot of guys who reassured him:" Hey, whatever it is, we'll be fine, and this is not the last time you'll go out & # 39; "Moseley told The Athletic. "What it ended up being."

Mahomes played in three games overall, with 0 of 2 on the plate.

Where did Patrick Mahomes play college football?

Texas Tech football statistics highlighted

The highlights of Mahomes in Texas Tech are very similar to those he compiled in Kansas City: an attractive combination of large armed shots, pinpoint accuracy, ability to run and evasion that left players confused on how to defend it.

For his career, Mahomes completed 857 of 1,349 passes (63.5 percent) for 11,252 yards, 93 touchdowns and 29 interceptions, and a quarterback qualification of 152.0. He also ran 308 times for 845 yards and 22 touchdowns. That includes a stronger junior season in which Mahomes completed 388 of 591 passes (65.7 percent) for 5,052 yards, 41 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also ran for 12 touchdowns.

That season, he led the FBS in aerial yards, total yards (5,337) and touchdowns responsible for (53). He finished second in completing passes, 12th in percentage of completion, 13th in yards adjusted per attempt (9.2) and 12th in pin efficiency index (157.0)

Surprisingly, Mahomes' next-level talent was not enough to help Texas Tech in the record books: he went 13-16 as a starter, including 0-6 against classified teams. Texas Tech only had a winning season with him at the helm, with 7-6 in his second season in 2015. However, that does not change that demonstrated the ability to play at the next level:

For their efforts, the Chiefs took Mahomes as the tenth player and second quarterback off the board.

The rest, as they say, is history.