The Taliban's continuing attacks show the limits of the US strategy in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON – The Taliban and other groups carried out a record number of attacks in Afghanistan during the last months of 2019, according to a report by the inspector general published on Friday. The increase in violence occurred during a period in which President Trump tweeted that the United States was "hitting our enemy harder than ever in the last ten years."

The number of attacks, detailed in the quarterly report of the Special Inspector General for Reconstruction of Afghanistan, a government control body formed in 2008, once again highlights the disparity between the discussion points on the repression of the Taliban and reality on the ground: despite a campaign of concerted bombing and US and Afghan offensive ground operations, Taliban fighters can still attack at levels similar to those of a decade ago.

"Both the global attacks initiated by the enemy and the effective attacks initiated by the enemy during the fourth quarter of 2019 exceeded the levels of the same period in all the years since the recording began in 2010," the report said.

The Taliban and other armed groups carried out 8,204 attacks in the last quarter of the year, of which 37 percent caused casualties, according to the report.