The Taliban's continuing attacks show the limits of the US strategy in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON – The Taliban and other groups carried out a record number of attacks in Afghanistan during the last months of 2019, according to a report by the inspector general published on Friday. The increase in violence occurred during a period in which President Trump tweeted that the United States was "hitting our enemy harder than ever in the last ten years."
The number of attacks, detailed in the quarterly report of the Special Inspector General for Reconstruction of Afghanistan, a government control body formed in 2008, once again highlights the disparity between the discussion points on the repression of the Taliban and reality on the ground: despite a campaign of concerted bombing and US and Afghan offensive ground operations, Taliban fighters can still attack at levels similar to those of a decade ago.
"Both the global attacks initiated by the enemy and the effective attacks initiated by the enemy during the fourth quarter of 2019 exceeded the levels of the same period in all the years since the recording began in 2010," the report said.
The Taliban and other armed groups carried out 8,204 attacks in the last quarter of the year, of which 37 percent caused casualties, according to the report.
The count is one of the few remaining public barometers for the US war effort in Afghanistan after the US military command stopped releasing or classified others, such as the number of Afghan casualties and the percentage of districts controlled by the Afghan government against the Taliban. cash.
"There is very little that can be said publicly that this is important," said John F. Sopko, special inspector general for the reconstruction of Afghanistan, on Thursday.
This type of information has been used in the past to extrapolate a trend towards victory or defeat in the course of the war, but ultimately has predicted little in the longest conflict in the United States.
The expansion of the ongoing US air campaign seemed to reflect the increase in Taliban attacks.
In 2019, U.S. military planes dropped 7,423 bombs and missiles, a record number since the Air Force began recording data in 2006, according to recently published documents. At the beginning of the year, US special operations missions had increased by 124 percent since 2018, according to military documents, a rate that probably continued during 2019.
In 2019, the US military command in the country, led by General Austin S. Miller, focused on inflicting heavy casualties on the Taliban in an effort to keep their leadership involved in the peace negotiations taking place in Doha, Qatar. The offensives also aimed to push back the insurgent group to reduce Afghan casualties and keep the territory under government control.
After a car bomb in Kabul, the capital of the country, killed an American soldier and 11 others in September, Trump suspended the peace negotiations that were on the verge of an agreement that could lead to the beginning of talks between the Taliban and the government in Kabul. The insurgent group has so far refused to speak with the Afghan government.
US and Taliban negotiators resumed talks in December and once again they are close to reaching an agreement, US officials say, although negotiations stalled as the two sides fight over how to reduce violence to move forward in the peace process. The Afghan government wants a month-long ceasefire and the Taliban have reduced some attacks, but only on major cities and roads.
"This shows that it hasn't changed much," said Jason Dempsey, an associate member of the United States Center for New Security. "But, in any case, it shows that the war in Afghanistan could be ending in the eyes of the American public, but it is certainly reaching a campaign level in the country itself."
A Department of Defense official attributed the largest number of Taliban attacks in the inspector general's report to the fact that insurgents were attacking more frequently, albeit in small quantities, a byproduct of the US air campaign and joint ground missions between states. United and Afghanistan.
Similarly, in September the "highest number of attacks initiated by the enemy in any month since June 2012 and the highest number of effective attacks initiated by the enemy since the recording began in January 2010,quot; was recorded, according to the report of the inspector general. But the increase in US military operations, the Afghan government and the Taliban are not cost-free. There were more than 8,000 civilian victims in Afghanistan in 2019, according to United Nations data.
More than 50,000 Afghan security forces have been killed since 2014, often with several daily deaths throughout the country. The Taliban control more territory than at any time since the beginning of the war.
Although the insurgent group has focused less on urban areas, it has increased attacks in the field. At least 40 Afghan security personnel died earlier this week, and most of the losses come from attacks in the north of the country.
Ultimately, the Taliban want a complete withdrawal of US troops, while Americans eventually want joint talks between the Taliban and other Afghans about shared power in the government.
There are approximately 12,000 US troops in Afghanistan, and the Pentagon plans to reduce the number to 8,600 in the coming months, with or without a signed peace agreement.
Twenty US soldiers died during combat operations in 2019, the most in any year since 2014. Two soldiers were killed earlier this month by a roadside bomb. And on Monday, Lt. Col. Paul K. Voss and Captain Ryan S. Phaneuf died when their E-11 plane crashed in Ghazni Province, probably due to mechanical problems.
%MINIFYHTML89a4cf3081aa68b9fb2c28b5602fa6ed15%