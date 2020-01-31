Home Entertainment The stars of & # 39; RHOC & # 39; Shannon Beador...

The stars of & # 39; RHOC & # 39; Shannon Beador and Kelly Dodd WILL COME BACK next season

Fans of Real Housewives of Orange County will be delighted to know that fan favorites Kelly Kelly and Shannon Beador will return to the show next season.

"Kelly and Shannon have been asked to return to the program," a source told HollywoodLife, adding that Shannon "will now have the opportunity to overcome his problems with Kelly." The media also shares that Kelly was "sincerely excited that Vicki and Tamra will not return," but Shannon "will miss his friends."

