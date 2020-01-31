The stars of & # 39; RHOC & # 39; Shannon Beador and Kelly Dodd WILL COME BACK next season

Fans of Real Housewives of Orange County will be delighted to know that fan favorites Kelly Kelly and Shannon Beador will return to the show next season.

"Kelly and Shannon have been asked to return to the program," a source told HollywoodLife, adding that Shannon "will now have the opportunity to overcome his problems with Kelly." The media also shares that Kelly was "sincerely excited that Vicki and Tamra will not return," but Shannon "will miss his friends."

The dispute between Kelly and Vicki has been short-lived but explosive. During this season, Vicki spread rumors that Kelly participated in a "sex train," which involved eight other men, and last season, accused Kelly of using the illicit drug, cocaine, a claim he vehemently denies.

Earlier this week, both Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson announced that they would not return to the program after they were offered degraded papers.