The series & # 39; The Goop Lab & # 39; from Gwyneth Paltrow called & # 39; deceptive & # 39; by the head of the NHS

The UK National Health Service executive, Simon Stevens, believes the actress 'new Netflix program is putting fans' health at risk by promoting unfounded health claims.

Gwyneth PaltrowThe new Netflix program has been criticized by the head of the National Health Service of Great Britain (NHS) for putting the health of fans at risk by promoting unfounded health claims.

Paltrow expanded the reach of its wellness brand Goop to TV streaming with the launch of itsGoop's lab"This month's series, which features the star and colleagues of the firm exploring alternative therapies for physical and mental ailments.

However, according to the BBC, NHS chief executive Simon Stevens accused the program of spreading "wrong information."

"His brand sells vampire psychic repellent, says the chemical sunscreen is a bad idea and promotes irrigation of the colon and DIY coffee enema machines, even though they carry considerable health risks," Stevens said in a academic event on Thursday, January 30.

A spokeswoman for Goop said the BBC program and brand were "transparent when we cover emerging issues that may not be supported by science or may be in the early stages of the review."

And Netflix representatives pointed out when WENN contacted him, the program opens with a medical disclaimer.

"The following series is designed to entertain and inform, not to provide medical advice," reads the advice card. "You should always consult your doctor when it comes to your personal health or before beginning any treatment."

Stevens pointed to the "dubious welfare products and dubious procedures" presented in The Goop Lab as part of a broader trend of deceptive health advice on the Internet.

"Myths and misinformation have been put on steroids because of the availability of deceptive claims online," he said. "While the term & # 39; false news & # 39; makes most people think about politics, people's natural concern for their health, and particularly for their loved ones, makes this terrain particularly fertile for charlatans and charlatans ".

In 2018, Goop agreed to pay $ 145,000 (£ 112,000) for making "non-scientific claims" about the "vaginal ovules" that it was selling after legally confronting officials from the California consumer protection office.