The royalty of Chris Brown's daughter hurts her head while dancing & # 39; Like Daddy & # 39;

WENN / Avalon

The 5-year-old girl seems to be still in a good mood after the small accident while showing a smile in the images that show her wearing a bandage on her forehead.

Up News Info –

Chris BrownRoyalty's daughter has often demonstrated her talent for dancing, but she has just realized that her abilities do not match her father's. The 5-year-old girl revealed in her latest Instagram post that she was recently injured while dancing "like dad".

In two photos shared on Thursday, January 30, Royalty is seen wearing a colorful bandage to cover the wound on his forehead. He seems to be in a good mood, while he smiles at the camera.

In the caption, his mother, Nia Guzmán, who manages the account, wrote: "Well, guys … I got my first real boo boo! Mom and dad told me it would be fine and look. My [bandage] is a new fashion for a couple of weeks! I must stop thinking that I can turn like dad! "

<br />

Chris's mother, Joyce Hawkins, commented on the photos: "¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ANGEL MEME !!!! Another wanted to Royalty a speedy recovery by writing:" Awww feels better. "Someone else sprouted. , "She is still beautiful."

Previously, Chris proudly shared a Royalty video that burst his movements on the street. In the clip, the girl danced with her father's 2006 hit "Gimme That", imitating the dance moves in the song's music video. "I …" Chris simply wrote in the caption, adding face with tears of joy emojis.

The video caused the famous friends of the "Kiss Kiss" singer to talk about Royalty 'abilities, with Justin Bieber commenting: "STOP IT. IT'S SO TALENTED." Winnie harlow He wrote in the comments section, "In flip flops you know!" Y Ty Dolla $ ign he added, "Super star!"

Chris recently took Royalty to the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26. The two looked adorable as they posed together on the red carpet and inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles.