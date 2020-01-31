The prequel to & # 39; Charlie and the chocolate factory & # 39; leans towards the casting of the actress as Willy Wonka

The next film that will revolve around the eccentric chocolate character has the director of & # 39; Paddington & # 39; Paul King serving behind the lens, and Simon Rich working on his script.

Producers of a new film focused on the beloved character of Roald Dahl "Willy Wonka"According to reports, they are considering choosing a female actress in the role of eccentric chocolate.

Warner Bros acquired the rights of the Dahl estate character in 2016 and is in the process of assembling a production team for a "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"Prequel, which will be established before the construction of the iconic chocolate factory.

"Paddington"Director Paul King has signed to direct the film, which is being produced by" Harry Potter "producer David Heyman, with a screenplay by Simon Rich, and a source told the British newspaper The Sun:" It is being considered a female protagonist. "

"Filmmakers realize that it could provoke a violent reaction, but they believe that a Wonka woman is an excellent way to give a new image to classical history," they added.

Producer David Heyman said earlier that the film will not be a new version, and told Slash Film: "They have already made two films, quite different. But it may be a story of origin."

The late Gene Wilder He was the first to play Wonka on screen, opposite actor boy Peter Ostrum as Charlie Bucket, in the 1971 musical, "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory". Johnny Depp He later assumed the role for a 2005 version, under the direction of filmmaker Tim Burton.

Brad Pitt It was previously linked to the role of the next prequel.