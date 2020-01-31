The NBA makes a donation of $ 100,000 to the MambaOnThree Foundation of the Bryant family

The NBA plans to continue Kobe Bryant And your daughter Gianna& # 39; s, legacy.
On Friday afternoon, the organization announced that they will make a joint donation of $ 100,000 with the National Association of Basketball Players to the MambaOnThree Foundation.
In addition, the NBA, NBPA and Nike revealed that they will honor Gianna and Kobe by presenting their respective shirt numbers, 2 and 24, in the All-Star uniforms. "In addition, both teams will wear nine-star jersey patches, which represent those who lost their lives in the crash, including John, Keri Y Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Y Payton Chester, Christina Mauser Y Ara Zobayan, "shared." Players will wear the shirts during the NBA All-Star Game at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday, February 16 at 8 p.m. ET ".
The patches will also be used during the NBA Rising Stars event on Friday, February 14 and State Farm All-Star Saturday Night participants competing in the Taco Bell Skills Challenge, MTN DEW 3-Point Contest and the AT,amp;T Slam Dunk events on Saturday 15 February
This is just one of the many ways in which the nine victims are honored. From sincere tributes to the creation of foundations, people across the country are trying their best to make the most of this tragedy.
There are also many ways for fans to get involved. People can donate to The MambaOnThree Foundation, which was created with the sole intention of supporting the loved ones of the other seven victims of the helicopter crash. For those who wish to donate to continue Kobe's work with young athletes, there is the Mamba Sports Foundation, which was founded by Kobe in 2018 as part of its desire to support underserved communities and athletes.
Just this Friday, the Mamba Academy was reopened to its athletes and the public. They announced on Instagram: "Our hearts are heavy. Our head is heavy. However, it is our duty to continue our mission, Kobe's mission, to help the next generation of athletes and leaders reach their full potential. And, with their help, let's do exactly that. "
Meanwhile, there will be a pregame tribute to the nine victims on Friday night, but the Staples Center kindly asks all fans to stay home to watch it, as it will not be shown on L.A. screens. Live or Staples Center.
