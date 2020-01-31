The NBA makes a donation of $ 100,000 to the MambaOnThree Foundation of the Bryant family

The NBA plans to continue Kobe Bryant And your daughter Gianna& # 39; s, legacy.

On Friday afternoon, the organization announced that they will make a joint donation of $ 100,000 with the National Association of Basketball Players to the MambaOnThree Foundation.

In addition, the NBA, NBPA and Nike revealed that they will honor Gianna and Kobe by presenting their respective shirt numbers, 2 and 24, in the All-Star uniforms. "In addition, both teams will wear nine-star jersey patches, which represent those who lost their lives in the crash, including John, Keri Y Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Y Payton Chester, Christina Mauser Y Ara Zobayan, "shared." Players will wear the shirts during the NBA All-Star Game at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday, February 16 at 8 p.m. ET ".

The patches will also be used during the NBA Rising Stars event on Friday, February 14 and State Farm All-Star Saturday Night participants competing in the Taco Bell Skills Challenge, MTN DEW 3-Point Contest and the AT,amp;T Slam Dunk events on Saturday 15 February