The MLB must follow the example of NHL, NBA and adjust All-Star events to maximize fun.

The NBA announced on Thursday a rather radical change in its All-Star format, a change that has been relatively well received, apart from those who hate the change because the change scares them.

The NHL has been the most innovative league when it comes to its All-Star events, not only the game itself, but it adds new wrinkles to night skills almost every year. The NFL Pro Bowl, well, does anyone really look at that?

Is it time, perhaps, for MLB to adjust the way it approaches the Star Game festivities? Probably yes, and we have ideas.

New All-Star game format

It is an exhibition, and we have finally overcome the ridiculous idea that the result should matter (Hallelujah, by the way). So let's have fun with the game settings. The NHL has completely abandoned the idea that its All-Star Game resembles a regular season hockey contest, it is a 3-on-3 tournament, and obviously the NBA is essentially doing the same.

So here is the idea for the MLB Summer Classic: Let's divide the game of nine entries into segments of three entries and face the divisions against each other. So, for example, the first three entries are AL East All-Stars against NL East All-Stars, then the central players face each other for tickets 4-5-6 and the West stars face each other for the last Three paintings .

How fun would that be? The scores of each segment of three entries would be shifted, so it would remain the AL against the NL for the overall game. But if, for example, AL East and Central build a 5-2 lead in the NL East and Central, but then does AL West hit and NL West returns? That is the shame of division, and the glory of division.

Fans would love that. This format would also ensure that the big stars spread throughout the game. As the contest develops now, the voted holders disappear in the sixth entry, and it is the reservations that get the "important,quot; shifts at the end of the entries.

Imagine the West of the American League throwing José Altuve, Matt Chapman and Mike Trout to lead the seventh inning instead of Whit Merrifield, Carlos Santana and Daniel Vogelbach (the three batters of the seventh inning for the American League in the All-Star Game 2019). Without disrespecting those three, of course, but replenishing the power of the star every few entries keeps the interest high.

And if it's tied after nine innings? Reset everything, and managers can put the players they want, any batting order, any defensive lineup. There should be pitchers designated only as extra-entry players, because you can't ask a pitcher who threw the third inning to return in the tenth. But that is not really different from the configuration now.

The format for choosing the All-Stars could remain essentially the same. Fans can still vote for players in each position; even if they do not play the first entry of the game, depending on their division, they will still be guaranteed a place. Each team would still get at least one representative, and reservations and pitchers are still chosen in the same way. And there is nothing wrong with expanding the lists to ensure that no deserving players are left behind due to division requirements.

And the order of the division could be established in two different ways: MLB could rotate the order of the division every year, the World Series winner manager of the previous year could establish the order or the order could be established by the deserved starting pitcher of the league that won the World Series last year (for example, if Trevor Bauer is the best pitcher in the National League in the first half of the year and the captain of the Nats Davey Martinez chooses him, the Central would go first in 2020) .

Skills Contests

I was in the arena for the NHL Skills competition last week, and the idea entertained me, even if the execution of the events was a bit sparse (but that's a different story).

MLB already has the Home Run Derby, and that shouldn't go away. The timed rounds were an excellent addition to the format, but perhaps a little squeeze the event to allow another competition or two. MLB could take an NHL page for one of those events; The NHL basically has two precision competitions: the real precision event and the shooting event that was added this year.

Instead of just celebrating power, let's celebrate the players who can, as the famous Hall of Famer Wee Willie Keeler said long ago, "hit them where they aren't."

We will set six goals (large networks, essentially) around the field, four in the garden, one in each line, one in each power alley, and two in the inner box, one on the left side and one on the right side . Each player receives three hits on each goal, and the player who gets the most baseballs in the net wins. No tournament format, only 18 hits per player.

And you really want it to be nice? Put Ichiro, the best bat control batter of recent decades, in the competition for as long as you want to compete.

Seriously, just steal this exact format for a bunt contest. It is perfect.

And to borrow another idea from NHL, let's do a faster runner competition. A sprint around the bases per runner, timed. The fastest time wins.

We could have the hitter's touch, and time starts when the bat makes contact with the ball. Or we could just make the runner start at home plate and go from there, without the fake of a fake hit / swing.

Either way, this would be a quick and fun event, limited only to players who obtained All-Star status (sorry, Billy Hamilton).