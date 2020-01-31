The MixtapE! Present the best of JLo and Shakira

It's almost Super Bowl Sunday.

And although, of course, there is an important confrontation between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs that will take place when the Super Bowl LIV begins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday, February 2, to listen to music. sports lovers and lovers, the real show is what happens when the big game stops and the biggest concert of the year begins.

We are talking, of course, about the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show, which will be co-headed by the powerful Latinx pop princesses. Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira.

"These two notable artists are setting a new precedent for what this show can be, and we are sure it will be an incredible performance for all ages." Todd KaplanPepsi vice president of marketing said in a statement when the main duo was announced in September.

It is not a lie, we are quite sure that a great show is also waiting for us. With more than two decades in the music industry each, there is no lack of bangers and bops for the two to choose while compiling the list of songs for their show. (And that doesn't even mention our hope for a new single that presents them both in honor of the great moment.)

Naturally, we are here at The MixtapE! We have some thoughts of our own about how that established list should be shaken. Here are our choices for the ten tracks, five each, for the sake of fairness, without which we cannot imagine the show, plus five additional tracks released just for fun.