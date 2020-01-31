The MixtapE! Present the best of JLo and Shakira

Getty Images / E! Illustration
It's almost Super Bowl Sunday.
And although, of course, there is an important confrontation between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs that will take place when the Super Bowl LIV begins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday, February 2, to listen to music. sports lovers and lovers, the real show is what happens when the big game stops and the biggest concert of the year begins.
We are talking, of course, about the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show, which will be co-headed by the powerful Latinx pop princesses. Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira.
"These two notable artists are setting a new precedent for what this show can be, and we are sure it will be an incredible performance for all ages." Todd KaplanPepsi vice president of marketing said in a statement when the main duo was announced in September.
It is not a lie, we are quite sure that a great show is also waiting for us. With more than two decades in the music industry each, there is no lack of bangers and bops for the two to choose while compiling the list of songs for their show. (And that doesn't even mention our hope for a new single that presents them both in honor of the great moment.)
Naturally, we are here at The MixtapE! We have some thoughts of our own about how that established list should be shaken. Here are our choices for the ten tracks, five each, for the sake of fairness, without which we cannot imagine the show, plus five additional tracks released just for fun.
"Waiting for tonight,quot; (J.Lo): We can see the Hard Rock Stadium wrapped in green laser lights now, just imagining the moment when J.Lo inevitably enters this successful hit on his 1999 debut album In 6. There is no way she doesn't do this.
"Torture,quot; (Shakira): This global success influenced by reggaeton hit the Shakira album in 2005 Oral Fixation, vol. one broke limits in the US UU. When it was released. And for good reason, it is excellent. The question is not if she will do it, but if Alejandro Sanz He will join her on stage when he does.
"I am real,quot; (J.Lo): The moment a half-time show by J.Lo came true, the only thing we could think about was the inevitable meeting with You're the boss when this part-time R,amp;B song initially appeared in its top remixed form in a reissue of the second studio album J.Lo In 2001, it is launched.
"The hips do not lie,quot; (Shakira): Is there a more iconic Shakira song than this worldbeat bop with Wyclef Jean? We do not believe so. Included in the 2006 reissue of Oral fixation, vol. two, the song was the first (and still the only one) to reach number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the USA. UU. It's no lie, your hips will move to it on Sunday.
"Do it right,quot; (J.Lo): Find us a song with a more iconic saxophone hook than this 2005 funky song Renaissance. Well wait.
"She wolf,quot; (Shakira): Imagine the next level of dance that will treat us if Shaki includes this dizzying delightful album from her 2009 album of the same name. Just imagine. Ahooo!
"Money,quot; (J.Lo): Yes Cardi from the post does not join Jenny from the block for a performance of this Excellent 2018 Latin trap track, then they will have robbed us. Stolen, we tell you. (DJ Khaled Although you can stay at home. I'm sorry, I'm not sorry.)
"Crazy,quot; (Shakira): Either the Spanish version with the Dominican rapper The Tasting or its English counterpart with British MC Dizzee Rascal, this merengue monster needs to get to the established list, if only to allow us to hear Shaki tell the crowd to "Dance or die."
"Let's make noise,quot; (J.Lo): There's not much more Miami than this song from J.Lo's debut album In 6, co-written by Gloria Estefan herself. It is as if the salsa song was written for this exact moment.
"Beautiful liar,quot; (Shakira): Maybe it's too much to ask for that Beyoncé make another appearance during a part-time Super Bowl show, but this part-time success with Arab inflection is a great moment, we hope it is included in the program in some way.
Bonus Tracks:
"Jenny From the Block,quot; (J.Lo): don't be fooled by the rocks she has, this song from her 2002 album This is me … then still slapping. However, the lyrics might need some updating.
"Whenever, Wherever,quot; (Shakira): Shaki's single in the United States, included in his 2001 English debut album Laundry service, remains one of its best. Small and humble breasts and everything.
"On the Floor,quot; (J.Lo): This Eurodance house song made J.Lo's career turn red hot in 2011 and began a fruitful series of collaborations with Mr. Worldwide himself, Pit bull. And almost a decade later, it still feels as important as it did then.
"Blackmail,quot; (Shakira): this 2016 reggaeton song with the Colombian heartthrob Maluma It absolutely drips with sex appeal.
"Te Guste,quot; (J.Lo): This song of the Latin trap 2018 presents Bad bunny He was criminally asleep when he was released. Perhaps a surprise appearance of the Puerto Rican prince on Sunday could give him the respect he deserves …
The Super Bowl LIV starts at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3: 30 p.m. PT in Fox.
