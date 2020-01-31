The MixtapE! It presents Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and more new musical themes.

Getty Images / E! Illustration
New music Fridays are an exciting, but daunting prospect for any music lover.
Essentially it is a weekly holiday where fan favorite artists and new faces drop their latest offers for everyone to listen to, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an avalanche of auditory treats. But who has time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There are too many good things! (And, if we're honest, there are usually some stinky ones too.)
As a result, we do it. Welcome to The MixtapE!
At this point, you have probably already circled to Justin BieberThe last song of your next album Changes, the Kehlani-Assisted "Get Me,quot;. And there is no doubt that you have heard Taylor SwiftThe new and powerful anthem "Only the Young,quot;. Maybe you keep crying Demi lovatoEmotional debut of his return "Single,quot; at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. But that's really just the tip of the iceberg on this New Music Friday.
As always, we have immersed ourselves in everything this week has to offer, listening (almost) everything. What follows are our choices of the best of the best. You are welcome.
Taylor Swift– "Only the Young,quot;: in this song, originally written with "You Need to Calm Down,quot; and the contributor to "The Man,quot; Joel little for Lover but retained and included in the new Netflix documentary Miss americanaTaylor continues his recent politically conscious pop streak, encouraging his young fans disillusioned with the state of the world not to give up participating in democracy for the moment. It is a call to arms of one of the biggest pop stars in the world and, with the impending 2020 presidential elections, could not have come at a more important moment.
Dua Lipa– "Physics,quot;: After enjoying the disco sounds of "Don & # 39; t Start Now,quot;, also known as one of the best singles of 2019, Dua Lipa gives another sample of his next second studio album, Future nostalgia (due April 3). In "Physical,quot;, he makes a trip back to the 80s with the synth-pop sounds of the decade of excesses and his absolute pop perfection. At this point, there is no reason to believe that the long-awaited LP is everything but the absolute heaven on earth. It can't come fast enough.
Kesha– "Summer,quot;: five days before the planned release of Kesha's excellent fourth studio album Highway, this song was not even part of your song list. Written and produced with the collaborator "Praying,quot; Ryan lewis"Summer,quot; was the very definition of a last minute addition, but its place as the closing song on the buoyant album, a triumphant return for the party-pop queen, is almost perfect. A dizzying expression of nostalgia with an enthusiasm that feels almost infinite is a spectacular spectacle.
Meghan trainor With. Nicki Minaj– "Nice to meet you,quot;: Meghan attracted Nicki from retirement for a verse of fire in this hit, from his long-awaited third studio album, Treat me. And for that, we thank you. Come for the return of the Rap Queen, stay with the best rhythm drop of the week. Seriously.
Saweetie Y GALXARA– "Sway With Me,quot;: The Birds of prey The soundtrack is emerging as something really important. In this latest version of the album, with the film on February 7, GALXARA's electropop skill is combined with Saweetie's fire flow to bring this hit to life, with its clever interpolation of the jazz standard "Sway." And we are living for that.
Demi lovato– "Anyone,quot;: We were crying along with Demi when she debuted this incredibly pitiful piano ballad at the Grammy on Sunday. He remembered only a few days before he suffered an overdose in 2018, the song is a remarkably straightforward cry for help written during incredibly dark times. Fortunately, he is now able to stand in the light, stand at all. And the voices? Cold.
Ryan Beatty– "Evergreen,quot;: Finally, the second studio album by Brockhampton's frequent contributor Dreaming about David it's here. And what a dream it is. The entire LP is an impressive piece of auditory art from a rising queer musician, but this track is one of the first to stand out. As the sensual part-time track gives way to a stuttering wall of sound in its final moments, something like euphoria emerges. It is absolutely heavenly.
Phony Ppl With. Megan Thee Stallion– "Fkn Around,quot;: the Brooklyn-based neo-soul group joins Meg for this small and flirty portion of funk. Meg's flow sounds right at home through this easy rhythm, which shows that it doesn't have to be so difficult all the time.
Kirby– "Penny,quot;: And so, we have our first R,amp;B album that can't be missed in 2020. More than seven tracks, including this sublimely moving highlight, Sister proves that KIRBY, who has written songs for people like Ariana Grande Y Beyoncé, is a force to consider on your own.
j ember– "Lower Than Low,quot;: We will admit that we had not heard of this Toronto-based singer and songwriter before tripping over this hypnotic slowburner today. But now it's on our radar. And he should be in yours too.
Bonus Tracks:
Louis Tomlinson– "Always You,quot;: In this sweet featured song from the debut album of One Direction star Walls, he pays tribute to his longtime girlfriend, Eleanos Calder, at a time that recalls some of the best songs he wrote for the band in his day.
Louis the boy– "Don & # 39; t Mind,quot;: The Chicago-based DJ duo meets this summer dance song that makes us dream of warmer months.
Gia Woods– "HUNGRY,quot;: the Persian queer pop-up-and-corner shows many promises about this dirty and challenging puncher.
Allie X– "Devil I Know,quot;: if there is justice, the next Cape god It will be the album that opens Allie to a wider audience. If all the tracks are as good as this delight of dark pop, there will simply be no excuse for not doing so.
Eladio Carrión With. Brytiago– "3 AM,quot;: This outstanding Latin trap up-and-eat debut album Boyz sauce have us thinking that Bad bunny (with whom he collaborated in "Kemba Walker,quot; of 2019) has a new competition.
Happy listening!
