The MixtapE! It presents Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and more new musical themes.

New music Fridays are an exciting, but daunting prospect for any music lover.

Essentially it is a weekly holiday where fan favorite artists and new faces drop their latest offers for everyone to listen to, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an avalanche of auditory treats. But who has time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There are too many good things! (And, if we're honest, there are usually some stinky ones too.)

As a result, we do it. Welcome to The MixtapE!

At this point, you have probably already circled to Justin BieberThe last song of your next album Changes, the Kehlani-Assisted "Get Me,quot;. And there is no doubt that you have heard Taylor SwiftThe new and powerful anthem "Only the Young,quot;. Maybe you keep crying Demi lovatoEmotional debut of his return "Single,quot; at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. But that's really just the tip of the iceberg on this New Music Friday.

As always, we have immersed ourselves in everything this week has to offer, listening (almost) everything. What follows are our choices of the best of the best. You are welcome.