The main theme of "1917,quot;? The innocence that destroys the war

After watching the new movie "1917,quot; this month, I remembered a poem written by Siegfried Sassoon in the summer of 1918, or just over a year after Sam Mendes' film, critically acclaimed in the First World War. It is titled "The Dug-out."
Why do you lie with your legs clumsily curled up?
And an arm bent over your sullen, cold
Exhausted face? My heart hurts to look at you
Deep shadow of the gold of the candle;
And you wonder why I shake you by the shoulder;
Sleepy, you murmur, sigh and turn your head …
You are too young to fall asleep forever;
And when you sleep you remind me of the dead.
"1917,quot;, a two-hour film about two young British soldiers trying to stop the morning attack of a battalion on the western front, is certainly an incredibly filmed war movie. But hidden in its kinematics is a representation of an innocence that was destroyed so easily in those four years. World War I quickly introduced the horrors of modern artillery bombardments, the unwavering fire of machine guns and widespread killing to a generation that never really recovered.
Mendes begins his film with both characters asleep in a grassy field, only to be awakened by his sergeant and go to inform his division commander. In strange ways, the scene foreshadows the fate of both characters, Corporal Lance Blake and Corporal Lof Schofield, played respectively by Dean-Charles Chapman and George MacKay. From that moment, the spectator follows the two soldiers on their journey. in war in what is intended to feel like a single camera shot.
Where "The Dug-out,quot; and "1917,quot; intersect unquestionably is in the youth of their subjects. Blake and Schofield are barely 20 years old. And their actions throughout the film portray them in many ways more as children than as soldiers. With so little dialogue, their ages are what finally adds to the weight of the film. It is through their perspectives that the public experiences war. Sasson's poem achieves almost the same.
So I guess I couldn't help thinking about Sassoon's poem while watching the movie and my own memories, how young we were all in my own war and my friends who were scattered, sleeping peacefully in an Afghan complex or in the outside a field of poppies. Separated from the violence of war until a kick or shake soon followed, waking them up and reminding them where they were and what awaited them.
That is the amount of Soviet spies known to have infiltrated the Los Alamos laboratory in New Mexico, where the world's first atomic bomb was built. The identities of three of those spies were previously known to the public, but that of the fourth, Oscar Seborer, was recently revealed when the laboratory declassified a treasury of internal documents. It is suspected that Seborer, whose code name was "Godsend,quot;, had a granular understanding of the internal operation of the bomb, which probably contributed to the ability of the Soviet Union to quickly detonate its own bomb in 1949, four years after the Americans Seborer helped design the bomb's explosive trigger, an innovation that was an integral part of the twentieth-century trend towards weapons miniaturization. Moreover, it was used by the unit that worked on the development of an "implosion,quot; bomb, a more destructive and sophisticated iteration of the device that was dropped on Hiroshima in 1945. The declassified Russian archives show, among other revelations, schematic diagrams of implosion bomb, that nuclear historian Alex Wellerstein described as "betraying its obvious roots in espionage." Read the full article Times report here.
– Jake Nevins, editorial fellow of Times magazine
"The example we give has global ramifications." The Pentagon confirmed Thursday that it is preparing to change its current restrictions on the military use of antipersonnel landmines, and the new policy is expected to allow the use of these weapons in more areas of potential conflict. [Read the history.]
"All I have are these tears to shed on the past." The organizers of a ceremony in Auschwitz sought to highlight the stories of the survivors, as this may be the last time such a large number can meet in one place. [Read the history.]
"I heard they had headaches." The Department of Defense said Thursday that 64 soldiers suffered traumatic brain injuries after Iranian ballistic missile attacks at Ayn Al Asad Air Base in Iraq this month, 14 more than an earlier announcement this week. [Read the history.]
"I will cut your son's throat." At an audience in Guantanamo Bay, an architect of the C.I.A. Interrogation program testified at a pre-trial hearing focused on the torture of the accused during their years of C.I.A. captivity. [Read the history.]
"Any reduction of our troops would be myopic." US officials, analyzing what they call a great power competition, say they are alarmed by Russia's growing influence in Africa, as well as in China, while Washington struggles to exercise its economic and security objectives on the continent. [Read the history.]
"The ultimate expression of competition." The US special operations forces have developed a problematic culture that emphasizes too much combat "to the detriment of leadership, discipline and accountability," according to an exhaustive review conducted by the Special Operations Command of the military. [Read the history.]
