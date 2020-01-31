The main theme of "1917,quot;? The innocence that destroys the war

You are too young to fall asleep forever;

And when you sleep you remind me of the dead.

"1917,quot;, a two-hour film about two young British soldiers trying to stop the morning attack of a battalion on the western front, is certainly an incredibly filmed war movie. But hidden in its kinematics is a representation of an innocence that was destroyed so easily in those four years. World War I quickly introduced the horrors of modern artillery bombardments, the unwavering fire of machine guns and widespread killing to a generation that never really recovered.

Mendes begins his film with both characters asleep in a grassy field, only to be awakened by his sergeant and go to inform his division commander. In strange ways, the scene foreshadows the fate of both characters, Corporal Lance Blake and Corporal Lof Schofield, played respectively by Dean-Charles Chapman and George MacKay. From that moment, the spectator follows the two soldiers on their journey. in war in what is intended to feel like a single camera shot.

Where "The Dug-out,quot; and "1917,quot; intersect unquestionably is in the youth of their subjects. Blake and Schofield are barely 20 years old. And their actions throughout the film portray them in many ways more as children than as soldiers. With so little dialogue, their ages are what finally adds to the weight of the film. It is through their perspectives that the public experiences war. Sasson's poem achieves almost the same.

So I guess I couldn't help thinking about Sassoon's poem while watching the movie and my own memories, how young we were all in my own war and my friends who were scattered, sleeping peacefully in an Afghan complex or in the outside a field of poppies. Separated from the violence of war until a kick or shake soon followed, waking them up and reminding them where they were and what awaited them.