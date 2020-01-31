The love story that alters the life of Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi

"It is the first time that I know in every cell of my being that I am with someone for the rest of my life," said DeGeneres Persons in November 2005. She had been in a relationship with the photographer Alexandra Hedison for four years before she and de Rossi got together.

"We were supposed to be together," said the talk show host still quite new. "It was a difficult decision. I was getting physically sick because I was trying to say nothing. So I told Alex and she to Francesca. It was really hard to uproot everything."

Gregorini admitted to Lawyer In 2014, his breakup with De Rossi was "quite heartbreaking. I've never really talked about it, and I want to be respectful to all the players and, to be honest, I've definitely made peace: Portia and I'm a friend, I'm a friend of Ellen,quot; .

"Everything went as it should," Gregorini added, "but definitely, at that time, it was a very heartbreaking experience, because the anguish is heartbreaking. Any break is horrible, but then being dragged through the press, while it's happening, in real time "It's definitely not a picnic. It made me stronger. I definitely went down to count, for a couple of months there, but it definitely gave me the determination to get up and do something of myself and my life …"

"We were destined to be together at that time, and then not, and I think she has found a great partner for her. I think they are very well."