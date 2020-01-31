The love story that alters the life of Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi

Rob Latour / Variety / Shutterstock
Do you remember what was great in & # 39; 04? Paris Hilton saying "That is fashionable." Nick Lachey Y Jessica Simpson. Flav Flav Y Brigitte Nielsen.
None of those things are great, but behind the scenes at the VH1 & # 39; s Big in & # 39; 04 Awards something much more momentous was brewing.
December 1, 2004 is the night when Ellen Degeneres I found Portia De Rossi at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, after which de Rossi's life would never be the same.
Well, none of their lives would be the same, because they have been together since then, but de Rossi emerged like a butterfly from his chrysalis, slowly but surely, finally hugging who she was.
J. Vespa / WireImage
the Ally McBeal Y Development arrested Star had not been avoiding relationships with women, not since her 1999 divorce Mel Metcalfe, anyway. (The Australian actress says she married him for the residence card, but in the end she could not take advantage of his "great affectionate relationship,quot;). In fact, he had a relationship with the writer and the filmmaker. Francesca Gregorini when he met DeGeneres.
But as he would soon admit, as he staggered under the royal spotlights as a companion of one of the most famous openly gay women in the world, he had not really been living his entire life. outside.
De Rossi let the photographs taken of her with Gregorini during their two-year relationship, during which they lived together in Vancouver, to speak for her. But she would change the subject herself when the interviewers asked her if she was gay. He didn't talk about that part of his private life at all, at least not publicly, until he was with DeGeneres.
"I was thinking, well, people who need to know that I am gay know it, and somehow I am living by example by continuing with my career and having a full and rich life, and by the way I am gay, but it is not a great political platform. I justified it in many ways, "de Rossi said. Lawyer in the summer of 2005. "Believe me, I had a very, very long and difficult struggle with my sexuality."
She revealed that only a few days before she had dated the last person on her list, her 98-and-a-half-year-old grandmother in her native Australia, who initially thought she said "Alan," not "Ellen."
Time Magazine
The public of DeGeneres that came out, meanwhile, occurred on April 14, 1997, front page of TIME magazine, so I was fully aware of how much a conversation could begin simply by living the truth.
"He was so brave and noisy in the & # 39; 97, and now he's doing something more subliminal," de Rossi said with admiration. "She is changing the world, she really is, and it is exciting to be part of that." She added: "It is difficult to have a relationship that is public. It is difficult to live a life that is something public, and difficult when you join it with someone who is so famous and so loved and admired. It is also really exciting."
After going out Anne Hechefor a few years in the headlines, DeGeneres met De Rossi in 2000. De Rossi reminded Lawyer"I never really stopped thinking about her, because I simply hadn't felt that kind of energy with anyone in my life. So that's it."
Then they saw each other again in a photo shoot and DeGeneres "left me breathless," said the actress. So, when they met at the Big in & # 39; 04 Awards, that was it.
At the end of 2005, they shared a two-bedroom house in Los Angeles and raised three rescue cats. (London Afternoon standard, reporting in 2004 that Gregorini was devastated by the sudden rupture, said De Rossi had moved directly with DeGeneres two weeks after the awards ceremony.)
They also bought a 120-acre ranch, Rossi's was an avid horse rider.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
"It is the first time that I know in every cell of my being that I am with someone for the rest of my life," said DeGeneres Persons in November 2005. She had been in a relationship with the photographer Alexandra Hedison for four years before she and de Rossi got together.
"We were supposed to be together," said the talk show host still quite new. "It was a difficult decision. I was getting physically sick because I was trying to say nothing. So I told Alex and she to Francesca. It was really hard to uproot everything."
Gregorini admitted to Lawyer In 2014, his breakup with De Rossi was "quite heartbreaking. I've never really talked about it, and I want to be respectful to all the players and, to be honest, I've definitely made peace: Portia and I'm a friend, I'm a friend of Ellen,quot; .
"Everything went as it should," Gregorini added, "but definitely, at that time, it was a very heartbreaking experience, because the anguish is heartbreaking. Any break is horrible, but then being dragged through the press, while it's happening, in real time "It's definitely not a picnic. It made me stronger. I definitely went down to count, for a couple of months there, but it definitely gave me the determination to get up and do something of myself and my life …"
"We were destined to be together at that time, and then not, and I think she has found a great partner for her. I think they are very well."
In the first days of their relationship, DeGeneres, who is 15 years older than De Rossi, adopted a "never say never,quot; approach so that they both had children.
However, since they have been moms of their various rescue pets (both are animal lovers and active with related charities), and filming their talk show obviously takes up a lot of Ellen's time.
And she has at least two full seasons over The Ellen DeGeneres show ahead.
"It's the most difficult job I've had, but it's the greatest satisfaction I've had, so I'm sure it's like being a mother," said DeGeneres. Persons in 2005 when the Ellen DeGeneres Show It was only in his third season. "It challenges you every day."
She is now 32 times Emmy winner, a prime time to write since her 1990 comedy Ellenand 31 during the day, including five for the featured presenter of the talk show before she retired from 2010.
Photograph by Lara Porzak through WireImage
But although they had no children, another milestone that DeGeneres had expected in 2005 was fulfilled: on May 15, 2008, after the California Supreme Court reversed a law that blocked gay marriage as unconstitutional, DeGeneres announced on air that they were planning get marry.
She and Portia were married on August 16, 2008, at their Beverly Hills estate, both dressed in Zac Posen for their big day. (Three months later, a measure was passed on the ballot that confirmed an earlier amendment to the state constitution that defines legal marriage between a man and a woman, but a district court judge ruled that the amendment was unconstitutional in 2010 , and its decision was finally confirmed by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2013.)
Now Ellen lives up to Oprah Winfreyin terms of pop culture titans without last name. And it has become a kind of real estate mogul: she and De Rossi have invested more than a dozen properties in Southern California, including a $ 40 million mansion in Los Angeles that sold for $ 55 million to the co-founder of Napster Sean Parker in 2014, six months after buying it for $ 40 million. Last year they bought a house inspired by Bali in Montecito for $ 27 million; and listed a beach house that they owned in Carpinteria for two years for $ 24 million (it was sold in July for $ 23 million), a Beverly Hills house that they owned for six months for about $ 18 million, and, for Architectural summaryHe put another Santa Barbara house on the market for $ 8.95 million (since it was reduced to $ 7.95 million).
the LA Times reported in June that they bought Adam Levine Y Behati PrinslooThe renovated Beverly Hills mansion of 10,000 square feet for $ 42.5 million.
More recently they bought another house in Montecito, an English Tudor-style mansion, for $ 3 million.
As for the 9,200-square-foot Beverly Hills house where they got married: Ellen sold it to her friend. Ryan Seacrest for about $ 40 million in 2012, apparently below Jennifer Aniston.
"How is my house?" Aniston joked with Seacrest ME! Live from the red carpet at the Golden Globes on January 5, jokingly saying that she knew that Ellen, who received the Carol Burnett Prize this year, could be right behind her and that the comedian was "very aware,quot; of her feelings about the house.
Broadimage / Shutterstock
However, home ownership has been really heartbreaking at times. DeGeneres and de Rossi were among the thousands of residents who had to evacuate their home in Montecito when the 2017 Thomas fire spread through the area on their way to become the largest forest fire in California's history.
The fires were followed by landslides that left at least 20 people dead in the Montecito area. The couple had returned home for 10 days when they evacuated again.
They expressed their gratitude to the heroic firefighters and other lifeguards who risked their lives during both disasters.
Speaking to Extra In December 2017 about his last-minute change of plans for vacations, which they had planned to spend in Montecito, Ellen put it all in perspective.
"We just have to be crouched and, you know, be grateful to have our pets with us and Portia's horses are evacuated and we hope to take them somewhere soon and it is, you know, something like this is needed to remember it, you know , how fragile life is and how you should never take anything for granted, "he said. "I will count my blessings for Christmas."
Michael Rozman / Warner Bros
Despite the storms (sometimes literal) that have easily resisted, like any famous story of a couple of souls of Ellen and Portia that find each other, he has not excused them from the inconvenience of being in the public eye. They have been the subject of as many rumors divided as anyone, triggered by something as innocuous as a lost prize program or a bare ring finger, enough for DeGeneres to joke about them in their program in 2013.
She said she had been leafing through a tabloid newspaper that put on her cover that her marriage was falling apart, only to discover that that article had been ripped off. "I will never know what is tearing apart my marriage," he joked.
But when the stories that they were going through a messy division would not disappear, Ellen was forced to speak louder in March 2014.
"The truth is, and this is cheesy, I fall more in love with Portia all the time. I really do," he insisted. Persons. "She surprises me all the time. It's what anyone experiences when you find that person who catches you, wants to take care of you, wants the best for you. We are very lucky because we know how weird it is."
APEX / MEGA
In 2016, rumorology worked again, which led DeGeneres to tell Persons"I can't imagine not being married. I have my best friend, the person I want to spend more time with than anyone else in the world."
She and Portia remained as dedicated to each other as always, she said, and quickly put in the work that any committed relationship requires.
"Our priorities are also mutually," said DeGeneres. "If we had children, then I am sure they would be, but we are. And that is important."
On his ninth wedding anniversary, he wrote on Instagram with one of his wedding photos: "Being his wife is the best I am."
In 2018, they celebrated the big 10 with fans by sharing photos and videos never seen before on their wedding day.
"Ten years ago, Wayne Dyer officiated our wedding ceremony. These words changed our lives at that time and mean the same thing now," DeGeneres captioned in a publication.
"10 years ago today, Ellen and I were married," de Rossi wrote in another. "We wanted to share the moving and special words of Wayne Dyer with you to remind everyone how far we have come, that we are living in a country that supports #marriageequality #waynedyer."
Now, with more than 11 years of marriage in the books, the couple still avoids the usual rumors (somehow, not everyone realizes that they sell houses all the time, it's not personal), and they still have the Best time together.
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
"I feel that you all really knew me in the last 17 years, I am an open book," DeGeneres said in accepting his honor at the Golden Globes this month. "And I couldn't have done it without my husband, Mark. Mark, you're my rock. Thank you for supporting me through this. crazy travel. I know it was not easy for you or the children. Rupert and Fiona, go to bed, I love you … That's funny, because now they're in college. "
The room loved it, and de Rossi, who has been paid tribute from this stage more than he can count, laughed heartily along with everyone else.
This Sunday they will be on approximately 100 million TV screens in their first Super Bowl commercial together, for Amazon Alexa.
In David Letterman& # 39; s My next guest needs no introduction Last year, DeGeneres called his wife "fantastic."
"It's very, very funny. It makes me laugh, which is really important." When she started preparing for her first stand-up special in more than 15 years, said the comedian, de Rossi supported her completely and even gave her notes after each performance.
As for the rumors divided in progress, DeGeneres chooses to see them in a positive way.
"The divorce rumors came and then we learned that the perceptions had changed," he told Letterman. "I'm not kidding. I know it sounds ridiculous, but when that started to happen, I thought: & # 39; Oh, now we are finally accepted & # 39; we have the same shit as all celebrity couples.
"I thought, & # 39; Wow, it's great that you're pregnant, not pregnant, divorced, not divorced, whatever. That means there's an acceptance of this."
(Originally published on January 24, 2018 at 6 a.m. PT; updated on August 16, 2019 at 3 a.m. PT)
