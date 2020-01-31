The Lisa Vanderpump Dog Foundation responds to the sexual harassment lawsuit

Earlier this week, a former employee of the Lisa Vanderpump Dog Foundation filed a lawsuit against the rescue center alleging that her manager Martin Duarte sexually harassed her when she worked at the foundation last summer, and that led to her unjustified dismissal. Now, the executive director of Vanderpump Dogs, John Sessa, responded to the lawsuit and says the case is "unnecessary."

"It is a shame that someone who worked for the Foundation for less than 90 days chose to sue or try to defame an organization whose sole purpose is to be a voice for those who have no voice," said Sessa TooFab. "Working to solve unnecessary cases like this simply avoids saving more lives."

Damiana Guzmán worked as a hairdresser for Vanderpump Dogs in her West Hollywood facilities for two months, but states in court documents that she was forced to resign in July 2019 "due to the intolerable working conditions created by her manager, Martin Duarte , and his superiors. "

Guzman said Duarte called their names "skinny a ** dumb,quot; and "flat a ** b * tch,quot;, and also allegedly told him that he didn't understand how his girlfriend could tolerate dating her because "she didn't have a ** . "

Guzmán also states in his lawsuit that Duarte told him that he could "straighten it,quot;, as he did with his son's mother. Apparently, Duarte told him that he had not yet found the right man.

She says that every day she worked at Vanderpump Dogs she had to deal with Duarte by commenting on "her body, her sexual preference or her sexual prowess." He also says that when he went to the Duarte chiefs with their complaints, they did not do anything about it.

Finally, Guzmán believed that his only option was to quit his job. She filed her lawsuit in the Los Angeles County Superior Court on January 24, and is seeking an unspecified amount of damages and has demanded a jury trial. Guzmán has also filed a complaint with the Department of Fair Employment and Housing.

Lisa Vanderpump has not publicly commented on the lawsuit.

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules Air on Tuesday nights in Bravo.



