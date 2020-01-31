The judge denies R. Kelly's request to reveal the names of his accusers

A judge has denied a request made by R. Kelly's lawyer to be given the name of his alleged accusers before his trial this year.

Brooklyn federal judge Ann Donnelly denied Kelly's motion after prosecutors working on the case told her that revealing the names of all her victims could endanger them.

In court, prosecutors gave an example of a letter Kelly sent and charged in 2017 when he was only 19 years old. According to reports, Kelly wrote in the letter that Heather Williams "really cares about her own reputation, should stop participating and partner with the organizers of this negative campaign."

Kelly seeks to discover her alleged victims identified in court only as Jane Doe No. 2 and Jane Doe No. 3.

Jane Doe No. 2 alleges that she met Kelly in 1999 and had sex with him when she was only 16, while Jane Doe No. 3 states that Kelly locked her in a room at a Chicago recording studio for three days without food and sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious.

Kelly's principal defense attorney in Chicago was not happy with the ruling. "I don't know how we are supposed to build a defense without the details of who these people are," said Steven Greenberg.