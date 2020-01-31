The judge denies R. Kelly's request to reveal the names of his accusers

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6
A judge has denied a request made by R. Kelly's lawyer to be given the name of his alleged accusers before his trial this year.

Brooklyn federal judge Ann Donnelly denied Kelly's motion after prosecutors working on the case told her that revealing the names of all her victims could endanger them.

In court, prosecutors gave an example of a letter Kelly sent and charged in 2017 when he was only 19 years old. According to reports, Kelly wrote in the letter that Heather Williams "really cares about her own reputation, should stop participating and partner with the organizers of this negative campaign."

