The Good Place Stars reveals its memories of props and is so pure

In NBC & # 39; s The good place, the real good place (heaven, if you want), the occupants can live all their dreams. They can travel anywhere, they can eat anything, it is what makes the dead person happy. For Eleanor (Kristen bell), there are endless daisies and a potty used by Stone Cold Steve Austin in a WWE fight. For Kristen Bell? Well, your Good Place is a little different.

"I would have my family. I would also have that every corner would be a nap corner," Bell told E! News later The good place end of the series "I love to take a nap, and I love to disconnect, like," I'm out, see you at 20! "

"When you said in every corner, I thought you were going to say, & # 39; every corn & # 39;" D & # 39; Arcy Carden intervened "My good place would be every corn."

"Every grain. Every piece of corn," Bell laughed.