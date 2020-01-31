The Good Place Stars reveals its memories of props and is so pure

In NBC & # 39; s The good place, the real good place (heaven, if you want), the occupants can live all their dreams. They can travel anywhere, they can eat anything, it is what makes the dead person happy. For Eleanor (Kristen bell), there are endless daisies and a potty used by Stone Cold Steve Austin in a WWE fight. For Kristen Bell? Well, your Good Place is a little different.
"I would have my family. I would also have that every corner would be a nap corner," Bell told E! News later The good place end of the series "I love to take a nap, and I love to disconnect, like," I'm out, see you at 20! "
"When you said in every corner, I thought you were going to say, & # 39; every corn & # 39;" D & # 39; Arcy Carden intervened "My good place would be every corn."
"Every grain. Every piece of corn," Bell laughed.
"Popcorn," Carden said.
"Hominy, corn,quot; William Jackson Harper additional. "I would have a lot of tacos."
For Carden, he said his Good Place was working on NBC The good place. A feeling shared by Ted danson. "My family, yes, my friends. What would be in my good place? You know what, to be honest, I am in my good place. I have to say that I am very blessed. I am with someone love. I have family, grandchildren and work with Sweet and talented people. I'm in my good place. That's very Pollyanna, but it's also true, "Danson told us.
Jameela Jamil It has a good different place: "snacks and orgasms."
And as for what physical elements they took The good place, both Danson and Jamil got hooked in a closet, Harper took some loafers and the calendar that his character Chidi made for Bell's character, Eleanor, and Bell a sign to hang in his garden. Manny Hyacinth He took something for Carden: the necklace that his character Jason made for his character Janet.
"Last night, after seeing the end together and drinking and crying, Manny took me aside, lovely Manny, pushed me aside and gave me this … he practically proposed it to me in a ring box and then I cried more And then I showed them guys and they cried more and we all cried, "Carden admitted. "Then, I have this forever."
In addition to the suits and ties, Danson took the wallet that Carden's character gave him. Inside there are pictures of the cast members. "I thought it was a memory I will really keep," Danson told us.
