The former husband of the RHOC star, Shannon Beador, David, is engaged to his girlfriend Lesley Cook

Royal Housewives of Orange County The former husband of the star Shannon Beador, David, is engaged to his girlfriend, Lesley Cook. The couple announced the news on Cook's Instagram on Thursday.

“Today I said YES to the man of my dreams. You complete me! ”, Cook wrote in the caption of a photo that showed a shirtless David with his arms around his new girlfriend. Fans could see the ring when David kissed Cook's cheek and she held her cell phone to take the picture.

Cook gave everyone a closer look at the giant diamond sparkler in a photo he posted later on the day he showed the couple smiling at the camera. For that photo, Cook wrote in the legend that he was waiting for eternity with his love.

How RHOC Fans know, David started dating Cook just weeks after he and Shannon separated after 17 years of marriage in October 2017. Cook told We weekly in March 2018, when he met David in a SoulCycle class, and "they love to exercise together."

Shannon had a hard time dealing with the fact that David moved so fast after they quit smoking, and their struggles were documented during season 13 of RHOC. She also said We weekly In 2018, the way he learned about David and Lesley's relationship was the hardest part.

"It hurt me the first time I found out, as I found out because they were doing this public, Instagram, childish nonsense," Shannon explained. "I knew it was going to be replaced and that's fine … It could be any girl, it's just the time frame, that's all."

After an unpleasant and prolonged battle, Shannon and David finalized their divorce in April 2019. Their agreement required that David pay Shannon $ 10,000 per month in spousal and child support, plus a one-time payment of $ 1.4 million to distribute his assets. The former couple shares three children together: Sophie, 18, and the twin Stella and Adeline, 15.

Since then, Shannon Beador moved and is currently dating John Janssen, vice president of the insurance firm Wood Gutmann & Bogart.

Although two of the Three Friends, Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge, have left RHOCIt seems that Shannon Beador will return for season 15. New episodes of Royal Housewives of Orange County We will return to Bravo later this year.



