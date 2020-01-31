The director of & # 39; Hair Love & # 39; invites DeAndre Arnold to the Oscars

DeAndre Arnold, a teenager who reportedly told him he could not graduate due to dreadlocks, and his mother Sandy Arnold, were officially invited to attend the Oscars, by Matthew A. Cherry, the director of the movie "Hair Love ".

According to CNN, the two were invited by director Matthew, whose movie "Hair Love,quot; is one of the leading candidates for the Best Animated Short Oscar.

In an interview with CNN, Matthew declared: "It is really an honor to have the platform to invite DeAndre and his family as our Oscar guests next Sunday."

He continued: "DeAndre is such a good boy, and he shouldn't be punished for his hair. And we love that he didn't bend to the pressure of cutting it."

The director added: “We believe his hair is beautiful and this is the least we can do to support him and show him love. I'm looking forward to meeting you. "

The hair controversy began because they told the former Barber Hills High School student that he had to cut his dreadlocks in order to participate in his school's graduation.

Last Wednesday (January 29), DeAndre was also surprised with a $ 20K grant from Ellen Degeneres. In the program he said: “Every day I would go to school, I would be in dress code. But what happens to them (fears) is that if they let themselves down, they would be out of the dress code. ”

He also added: "There are many girls with long hair at any school. For example, if girls can have long hair, why can't I have long hair?"

"Hair Love,quot; is about a black father who tries to comb his daughter for the first time. Matthew, who is a former NFL player, started a kickstarter for the movie in 2017.

He has also had his hand on the television shows "Black-ish,quot; and "The Last O.G."

The Oscars air on February 5 at 8 p.m. ITS T.