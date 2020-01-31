The decision of the bosses to recruit, shoot with Patrick Mahomes has the familiar feeling of the 49ers

%MINIFYHTML3bb57f98d6ffd496e1ce7e3ad529ec8311% %MINIFYHTML3bb57f98d6ffd496e1ce7e3ad529ec8312%

MIAMI – There have been several former 49ers quarterbacks who have played for the Chiefs. One who no longer plays for them still played an important role in taking them to Super Bowl 54: Alex Smith.

But it's not about Smith having his best seasons in Kansas City to establish Andy Reid's offense as one of the most dangerous in the league. It's more about how the team subliminally followed what happened to Smith with San Francisco, taking his floor and elevating it on the roof with another QB.

%MINIFYHTML3bb57f98d6ffd496e1ce7e3ad529ec8313% %MINIFYHTML3bb57f98d6ffd496e1ce7e3ad529ec8314%

The 49ers wouldn't have reached their most recent Super Bowl before Sunday, seven years ago against the Ravens, if they hadn't made the bold move to replace a winning and efficient Smith with a Colin Kaepernick of greater potential. The same goes for the Chiefs this year, against these 49ers.

The decision to aggressively change and recruit Mahomes No. 1 in general three years ago seems obvious now, but it was very risky for coach Andy Reid at the time. Smith came from a Pro Bowl season and with Mahomes as a "rookie,quot; as a rookie in 2017, Smith was motivated to record his career highs in aerial yards, yards per attempt, touchdown passes and passer rating.

MORE: Super Bowl 54 selections, predictions from SN experts

Thanks to general manager Brett Veach calling Mahomes "the best player he had ever seen," something Reid revealed on the opening night of the Super Bowl, the Chiefs searched for a possible superstar and caught him.

The result was that the Chiefs were rewarded for what few NFL teams have the guts to do: work to improve a very good QB situation to one of all time. The transition from offensive power to being more electric was very similar to that of the 49ers from Smith to Kaepernick, only more fluid and with a real staying power at a higher level.

"I don't know if there was any difficulty," Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka said of the transition. "The most important part was that those two boys handled him so well that, as a coach, he didn't have to worry about stepping on anyone's feet."

Mahomes would not have become the immediate MVP Mahomes without absorbing and inheriting a strong Smith system.

"They were so ingrained in the game plan, Pat was so ingrained in learning the offensive, following what Alex did daily. They fed each other, Kafka said." Alex had a great year last year. He went to the playoffs with him. Pat was just trying to put his own stamp on him.

Veach and Reid were determined to make the bold move, but the players had to be sold that bringing Mahomes would drive an established and constant playoff team, and would not be limited by the sudden growth pains of the QB.

MORE: Patrick Mahomes teammates choose their best moments

Once Mahomes showed his teammates a hint of what he could do, he realized that his game could make the best of himself.

"We won a lot of soccer games with Alex, so having a new player, my first opinion was: & # 39; OK, we will eventually roll with a different quarterback & # 39;" said the Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher I've had a couple of special years with Pat, doing tremendous things. In ten years, I will look back and say it was fun to block Pat. "

It wouldn't have worked unless Smith was kind and Mahomes was tenacious. The Chiefs were based on the 49ers model and perfected it with a constant headline and a spectacular heir.

"I haven't seen many players with their leadership," Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman said of Mahomes. "His ability to come, take a team, did a great job."

Consider how the amazing second-year MVP numbers of Mahomes in the & # 39; 18 (aerial yards, yards per attempt, touchdown passes and passer rating) quickly exceeded his career highs in the & # 39; 17.

Although Smith has left the team and will not be forgotten, the Chiefs made the difficult but absolutely necessary decision to persecute Mahomes. As good as Smith was for Reid, it would have been difficult to imagine then how the offensive's passing potential would have had limitations compared to what it is now with Mahomes.

Once the novelty disappeared with Mahomes, the Chiefs shot toward the moon and failed.

“Seeing Alex leave, it was a bit difficult. But, again, I had to understand the commercial side of the game and how the game was evolving, "said Chief Open receiver Tyreek Hill." Alex and I had something to do, so with Patrick, it was as if he were at stake. "The single & # 39; again. But it was pretty quick to get it going with Patrick."

MORE: PETA says Fox rejected the Colin Kaepernick-inspired ad

Smith also helped the 49ers reach a conference championship game, but Kaepernick's athletics and athletics, although in a short window, were the dynamics needed to get to Super Bowl 47. The offensive that the Chiefs will face with Mahomes in Super Bowl 54 was simply the team they were really meant to be.

One thing is certain: now that they are flying higher in the most important position of the game, the Chiefs are delighted to be stuck with Mahomes.

"He is a different type, especially when he is preparing for a game: his mentality, attitude, all about him," Hill said. "That's why I love him and I don't want to play with any other quarterback."

The 49ers have recovered well in a different direction than it could have been with Kaepernick. The difference is that the Chiefs have a guardian in Mahomes for fully believing that he would be more than Smith, and everyone else.