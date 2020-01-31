The death of a mother, a childhood without her and a mysterious plant | U.S

%MINIFYHTML576ce7030ed8fe9c22c7088dbe83e77311% %MINIFYHTML576ce7030ed8fe9c22c7088dbe83e77312%

My mother dies on April 20. It's a Wednesday chained between Easter and my eighth birthday. We received the news while I fight with my brother in the living room, on a carpet the color of regurgitated peas. The sofas, green velvet, are off limits. We are not allowed to sit in them unless they are invited. In our home, comfort is reserved for adults. The carpet belongs to us. We have spent so much time watching television that we have scars of fries engraved on our elbows.

The night we discovered my mother begins in the same way as every night. Gramps watches the news while smoking a Pall Mall and drinks a honey-colored liquid that smells like a rotten version of the medicine we take for colds. Go down the upper right corner of the newspaper to look at Walter Cronkite, a man with a severe face who seems to give nothing but bad news. There is a crisis somewhere with someone for something. The bodies are hidden under white sheets in a land in conflict that we only see on television. When I try to pronounce the name, it snaps into my tongue and goes badly out of my mouth. I dared to play a Connect Four game with my brother, I noticed him cheating and quit before I had a chance to win.

My grandmother pays bills in the kitchen. The ticking of the calculator keys is lost behind the radio sound. Tonight has been decided by easy-to-hear hits. It is always that or inspired by Jesus, where a man of God speaks of God. Finally, he offers a divine lesson that ends with the Lord's revenge, which always seems grumpy.

Humming a song while changing gears, Gram prepares for his weekly trip to the grocery store the next night. In the shorthand he learned at the secretarial school, a million years earlier, Gram scrapes notes on a paper pad and organizes coupons cut out of a circular accordion folder divided into tabs that fits perfectly in his taupe bag. Everything is love, loss or eternal damnation. Jesus lived Coupons saved.

When the phone rings, my grandmother stops humming and crawls towards him with slippery feet. She still wears work socks under a fuchsia house dress. "Hello," I hear her say. A moment later, the phone hangs on a long cord before hitting the ground.

My grandfather leaves his paper, jumps out of his seat and runs towards her. Ronald Reagan's voice echoes throughout the living room. Gram is crying and I know something has happened. Things have changed in some cataclysmic way. My grandmother never cries. He makes his mascara run, giving him the appearance of a mad raccoon. Life has become deranged.

(Jawahir Al-Naimi / Al Jazeera)

The family appears a few hours later. When we open the door to greet them, they are crying and offering their condolences (what my aunt, the teacher, tells me that it is an adult way of apologizing), although I am not sure why, or they are giving food to my grandfather . Continue adding dishes to the kitchen table until they overflow at the counter. I wonder what death is that makes people so hungry. As I walk through the apartment grabbing my wrist, I see that nobody is really eating.

Small groups staggered throughout our apartment evoking moments with a mother I never met or said things like "What a shame, I was so young,quot; or "Look at Rose, she's so strong."

My grandmother avoids people, instead she focuses on the many details that involve burying a human being. The large number of them is shocking. There will be a funeral mass at our local church followed by lunch because people deserve to be fed. It must be a rule because Gram uses his serious face, the one in which he clenches his lips after mentioning his younger sister.

"But first," whispers another aunt, "we'll have to communicate with Eddie." Eddie is my mother's boyfriend. "He can help us send Denise's body home."

When listening to his sister, my grandmother says: "No, I think Eddie has done enough. I will get in touch with the coroner."

A body in the belly of a 747

My mother died in Los Angeles, on another coast, so the call is long distance. Gram usually waits until after 7 p.m. to make them because it is cheaper then, but the next day he calls as soon as he wakes up.

Mom's remains are sent back on a Delta flight, direct from Los Angeles to Boston. She is in a box crashing through the friendly skies along with other packages in the underbelly of a 747. I hear my uncle mention tonight during a dinner of spaghetti and meatballs. My mother's death brought enough food to feed an army. Gram says: "We can never eat everything," but my Italian family tries.

Later that night, while watching an episode of Wonder Woman, surprised by my invitation to sit on the couch, I imagine people drinking gin and tonics and smoking cigarettes, marking ashes in small metal trays integrated into their airplane seats just above the My mother's seats. Body.

At the end of the week, the final fragments of my mother's life are gathered and delivered by a man driving a truck. He delivers the package to my grandmother. She takes the envelope, thanks her and adds: "Have a nice day." Gram believes that even pain is not an excuse to forget the basic principles of etiquette. "Thank you," he adds, forever a slave to manners.

Mom's biker boyfriend packed his things and mailed them separately. My mother's life fits in a manila envelope the size of Dr. Seuss' book that I read before sleeping at night. Shaking the contents on his desk, some rings and some other jewelry, Gram looks up at the cross on his wall. Jesus crucified does nothing but look.

I want to ask how my mother was transferred from the airport to the church. I want to know if the worms will be rooted inside their organs and brain consuming pieces of my mother once she is seated on the ground. My friend told me that her older sister said that this is what happens to corpses. Instead, I see Gram throw the remains of his daughter in the garbage can that he cleans at least once a month.

(Jawahir Al-Naimi / Al Jazeera)

Casseroles, cookies and a philodendron.

It is around this time that the plant arrives. We are looking for a label, but there is nothing, which makes it impossible to find out who sent it.

At first, he sits at the kitchen counter. No one seems to know what to do with it. After a period of serious abandonment, where the plant appears near death, Gram begins to notice. She trims it, being careful to tear away the withered and brown leaves that have curled over themselves and throw them away. Pieces of earth fall on the white and yellow linoleum floor with oval drawings. Gram pulls a shovel from under the sink and I see her sweeping the fallen debris.

Finally, the plant finds a permanent home. Its large leaves hang on the sides of the white refrigerator, a minor inconvenience that we ignore. Occasionally, a leaf or vine gets stuck in the door or wrapped in a magnet.

The plant is my pet now … I can water it and feed it and maybe even put it in a car and take it for a walk in the neighborhood. Maybe I name it. Maybe something similar to a dog: Fido or Spot. Nicole Johnson

Spring goes to summer. I see the plant every time I walk down the driveway to the fenced backyard. Our landlord has a dog named Queequeg. Years later I will discover that the name of the dog comes from a book about a villain whale, one that I will read at the university. But at eight, it seems strange.

As I turn in circles, extending my hands to the swollen clouds as the sun passes, he barks from the house next door. I pretend it's mine. Grandma doesn't want a pet. They are messy and loud like children, but you can't send them to the babysitter for a snowstorm or a holiday weekend. Instead, they stay in the house waiting for walks and when they don't get defecate on the kitchen floor. Kid sh * t is necessary. Dog sh * t is not.

The plant is my pet now. At least, I think when I finally fall to the ground, dizzy and out of breath for singing the same line of a Carly Simon song over and over again, the plant is alive. I can water it and feed it and maybe even put it in a car and take it for a walk in the neighborhood. Maybe I name it. Maybe something similar to a dog: Fido or Spot.

The plant was the most unusual thing we received after my mother's death. The gifts of most people do not require that we take care of a living being. They send massive cards with images of the son of God, his beatific face shining from above or pass with sympathy cards with appropriate messages or deliver tuna casseroles and homemade cookies, the plant comes from nowhere. I imagine the anonymous plant donor buying the gift. Perhaps, they passed the lawn care items and headed towards the plants thinking, "Oh, yes, I will give a living being to replace the dead."

"Rose, I'm sorry for the loss of your daughter," I imagine the person saying, "Here is a philodendron."

My mother the plant

While the act of giving a gift when someone dies is kind, the philodendrons are boring. They do not sprout or bloom. Even the instructions are basic: philodendrons grow best in medium or bright light, although they also tolerate low light. They are easy to grow houseplants that do not require frequent watering. The philodendron of the heart leaf is harder to kill than to keep alive. They are a plant that requires little care to survive. With little or no effort, they grow and spread at an almost alarming rate.

I see Gram pretend to love him until he really wants it. Not that she hates the plant. Initially, I think she is afraid of him, the responsibility, the time it takes to take care of something so dependent on her, the fact that the leafy kitchen needs her. Grandma kills almost all living things she tries to care for. The few plants she owns struggle to survive, living in the limited water she offers when my grandmother remembers watering them between her work as a secretary and her role as the wife of a social and functional alcoholic.

Although Gram is afraid, he tries. She uses a rust-colored plastic shower, and we both marvel when the soil absorbs the water with a shocking ferocity that proves that all living things fight for survival. I imagine my mother fighting while the water fills her mouth while she lies clutched, drowned and dying at the bottom of a shower in an apartment in Van Nuys. Maybe he passed out before he had a chance to be afraid. Maybe she hadn't I wanted to survive as long as the philodendron.

We have long, deep, although unilateral conversations. I tell him my problems: the boy who made fun of my bowl cut or my eye patch, the friend who didn't speak to me, the brother who insulted me, and the plant listens better than any living being I've ever known. Nicole Johnson

It is on our weekly trip to the grocery store that I discover an interesting fact. Two older people walk right in front of us in the frozen food section. "If you talk to plants, they thrive," I hear the woman say to her husband. He nods and adjusts the glasses. As they head to the box, I decide to pick up a book in the library the next timeI am there. Of course, at eight o'clock, I have a little difficulty reading the name of the German professor who first discussed the benefits of human conversation about plant life in 1848 when he wrote the book, Nanna (or about the inner life of the plants). I ask my older brother for help, but instead he hits me on the arm and informs me that talking to the plants is ridiculous. Ignoring it, I talk to the plant anyway.

We have long, deep, although unilateral conversations. I tell him my problems: the boy who made fun of my bowl cut or my eye patch, the friend who didn't speak to me, the brother who insulted me, and the plant listens better than any living being I've ever known. I worry that unleashing so much on something so delicate can have the opposite effect and cause undue stress for the leafy and long-time friend who lives in our kitchen. The philodendron lives because or despite my efforts.

The grandmother and mother of the writer on the left, the writer as a child on the right (Photo courtesy of Nicole Johnson)

The following year, I heard from the older sister of a friend that the human soul can inhabit other living beings, and then I imagine the green plant as my mother. Her long brown hair is replaced with leaves. Its thin body becomes the vines that are anchored in the ground of ground color. Wondering if my grandmother, with her poisonous thumb, blacker than green, will kill this plant as it has all other living beings, I hope it dies, like the other plants of my childhood, like my mother, I'm worried that I can.

I breathe the oxygen released by the plant, which becomes my mother. With whom I speak. The one that requires so little care. I breathed it convinced that the mother who died, the mother who never had the opportunity to take care of me finally was, by feeding me oxygen, hearing every problem while sitting on top of the refrigerator, her heart-shaped leaves crawling through our kitchen reaching out for me while having breakfast or doing my homework.

Giving life

And she lived, the plant, in our apartment and then in our house as I grew up and finally I went to college. My grandmother took care of her with so much love that she overwhelmed me. I stared at the vines on each return home. When cutting pieces of the plant, my grandmother passes them to the family, so they can plant and grow their own philodendron. My mother also becomes part of other people's lives. She grows and spreads through the homes of our relatives, giving oxygen and life.

My mother was everywhere, witnessing our lives as if she lived with us. There were marriages, grandchildren and deaths. Through all of them, she flourished in my grandmother, her mother's house, for decades. Then, my grandmother got sick. The cancer spread through his body with the same speed and ferocity of the water absorbed by the philodendron, but did not feed it. Instead, he absorbed the best parts of it, uprooting and destroying them.

I received the call too late. Gram died surrounded by relatives while I was on the road running to see her, running to say goodbye. The text came when we crossed into my home state: "I'm so sorry." When I entered the apartment, I entered the silent room. The grandmother was gone.

During the following days, we clean the apartment, divide things or donate them to Goodwill. And somewhere, somehow, the plant, the one that witnessed so much, the one with heart-shaped leaves, the one that didn't flourish, the one that had managed to live despite my fears, disappeared. This was strange since he always stayed in the same place, welcoming me on every trip home. He was gone as my mother had been, as my grandmother was now.

