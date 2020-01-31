The deadlines of the 49ers & # 39; Dee Ford and the Chiefs & # 39; Frank Clark linked by exchanges, costly offside penalty

A by effort, Dee by execution.

The bosses were oh so close to an appearance in Super Bowl 53, when Kansas City defender Charvarius Ward chose Tom Brady, effectively ending the Patriots season.

But, as usual, there was a flag on the play, four words that every football fan fears hearing at this point. Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford was singled out for being out of play, overriding the interception and launching a chain of events that culminates in Super Bowl 54.

MORE: How do Super Bowl squares work?

Ford, who came from a year's career, was a free agent after the season, but it would have been difficult to see him start the 2019 season with a Chiefs shirt, and that's exactly how things developed.

This is why.

Commercial details of Dee Ford

Ford was traded to the 49ers on March 12, 2019, for a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Ford agreed to a new deal with the 49ers the next day.

Commercial details of Frank Clark

Clark was traded to the Chiefs on April 22 for a 2019 first round pick, a 2020 second round pick and a third round pick change in 2019.

Dee Ford vs. Timeline Frank Clark, from the offside call to Super Bowl 54

January 20, 2019: The 2018 AFC Championship game. The Chiefs were up 28-24 in the Patriots with 1:01 left on the clock. A pass from Tom Brady glanced at Rob Gronkowski and fell to Charvarius Ward. The game was almost closed. The bosses win!

But no.

Flag on the play: Dee Ford was out of play and was penalized, not for jumping through the line or inciting an offensive lineman to a false start, but for aligning himself in the neutral zone. Brady and the Patriots would score some plays later, taking the lead with time spent on regulation.

The Chiefs would tie him with a field goal, but the Patriots would win in overtime, scoring a touchdown on their opening momentum, and eventually winning Super Bowl 53.

January 22, 2019: Bosses shoot defensive coordinator Bob Sutton.

January 24, 2019: The Chiefs hire defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. Spagnuolo is known for running a 4-3 defense, and some doubts arise as to whether Ford, which has proven itself to be an external linebacker, could transition to a 4-3 defensive end.

February 27, 2019: Ford admits that he is sorry for his penalty in the AFC Championship game. In an interview with Dan Pompei of Bleacher Report, he explained his feelings.

"I couldn't believe it," Ford told Pompeii. "It was heartbreaking. In games like that, it will be reduced to five or six critical plays. That was one of those critical plays, and it doesn't feel right."

March 2, 2019: Bosses hit the franchise tag on Ford. ESPN's Adam Schefter says that the Chiefs will listen to the commercial offers, and that the Eagles and 49ers are interested in acquiring it.

March 4, 2019: Seattle places the franchise label on the pending free agent Frank Clark.

March 12, 2019: The Chiefs agree to change Ford to the 49ers for a second-round selection of 2020.

March 13, 2019: Ford signs an extension with the 49ers for five years and $ 87.5 million. The agreement includes more than $ 33 million in guaranteed money.

March 21, 2019: Justin Houston, longtime Chiefs linebacker, signs with the Colts, leaving the Chiefs with no real internal solutions in the pass race. The Colts were originally interested in exchanging for Dee Ford, by Adam Schefter.

April 19, 2019: Amid the silence at the front of the contract extension, Seahawks general manager John Schneider says he doesn't expect Clark to stay out in 2019. "We love Frank, obviously. That's why we franchise him," he said.

April 20, 2019: ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the Seahawks could try to change Frank Clark, and would take at least a first round pick.

April 22, 2019: Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports that the Jets, Colts and Chiefs are interested in exchanging for Clark amid rumors that Seattle and Clark are at opposite ends for a long-term deal.

April 23, 2019: Clark is traded to the Chiefs for a 2019 first round pick, a 2020 second round pick and a 2019 third round pick exchange. Clark agrees a massive extension with the Chiefs, signing a new five-year contract and $ 105.5 million with $ 63.5 million guaranteed.

September 9, 2019: Ford records his first looting for the 49ers, after Jameis Winston in a 33-17 victory over Tampa Bay. He would end the 2019 season with 6 1/2 captures, although he dealt with a persistent hamstring injury throughout the season.

September 22, 2019: Clark records his first looting for the Chiefs, defeating Lamar Jackson in the 33-28 victory. It is the first of his eight catches this season.

January 19, 2020: The Ford 49ers and the Clark Chiefs secure victories in the Championship Sunday and hit their tickets for Super Bowl 54.

January 21, 2020: Dee Ford reiterates that he has no ill will towards the Chiefs before the Super Bowl 54 showdown.

"It's just me playing with my brothers. At the end of the day, we just have to compete," Ford said. "But I have a lot of love for the people in that building. And likewise, they have love for me."

January 28, 2020: Clark admits he knows almost nothing about Ford, except for Ford's "silly fine,quot; last year:

"I don't know anything about him," Clark said Tuesday, according to ESPN.com. "I couldn't name a statistic. I don't know what school he went to.

"I just know that he lined up offside and anyone who lined up offside at a time like that, I feel like it's a dumb pity at the end of the day. I'm sure he feels the same."