The daughter of Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus is so mature in a weird video

They grow so fast.

Diane Kruger shared a weird video of her and Norman Reedus& # 39; girl on Instagram on Thursday night, and wow, it's a cute clip.

%MINIFYHTML9acd31582dfdca67ab8ce633620910da13% %MINIFYHTML9acd31582dfdca67ab8ce633620910da14%

In the short video, the couple's 14-month-old daughter (whose name they haven't revealed yet) walks along a sidewalk at a much faster speed than the zombies in her father's house. The Walking Dead. She also babbles a lot while strutting, and in the caption, Kruger lamented how fast her first child is growing.

"How are you hitting the pavement now!" the Inglorious Bastards The actress wrote. "The girl doesn't grow so fast @bigbaldhead."

The "redhead,quot; she was referring to, of course, was her zombie killer husband. For his part, Reedus commented on the video with nine red heart emojis followed by "you two,quot;.

Hilarie Burton, who is married to Reedus TWD co-star Jeffrey Dean Morgan, commented on the post saying: "Big girl!"