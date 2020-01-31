The daughter of Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus is so mature in a weird video

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images
They grow so fast.
Diane Kruger shared a weird video of her and Norman Reedus& # 39; girl on Instagram on Thursday night, and wow, it's a cute clip.
In the short video, the couple's 14-month-old daughter (whose name they haven't revealed yet) walks along a sidewalk at a much faster speed than the zombies in her father's house. The Walking Dead. She also babbles a lot while strutting, and in the caption, Kruger lamented how fast her first child is growing.
"How are you hitting the pavement now!" the Inglorious Bastards The actress wrote. "The girl doesn't grow so fast @bigbaldhead."
The "redhead,quot; she was referring to, of course, was her zombie killer husband. For his part, Reedus commented on the video with nine red heart emojis followed by "you two,quot;.
Hilarie Burton, who is married to Reedus TWD co-star Jeffrey Dean Morgan, commented on the post saying: "Big girl!"
Morgan also commented on the post, saying: "She fast!"
As the Affair star Michelle Monaghan wrote: "The best things in life."
Completing this list of celebrity comments was Jessica Chastain, who couldn't believe how big the boy had become.
"What?! How is this possible?!" she said.
Kruger, 43, and Reedus, 51, welcomed their daughter in November 2018 and have maintained their famous life since then (if the fact that nobody knows her name is an indication).
The little one is the first son of Kruger and the second of Reedus. He is a 20 year old father Mingus Lucien Reedus, whom he shares with his former model girlfriend Helena Christensen.
The couple will post photos of their baby from time to time in the & # 39; Gram, sharing photos for special occasions such as birthdays and Father's Day. Of course, the baby's face is always hidden.
But every time they share, it's always a sweet moment!
