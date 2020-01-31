The Crown will end with season 5 on Netflix

Queen Elizabeth IIThe story is coming to an end on Netflix. The crown will end with the fifth season, E! The news has confirmed.

"I am absolutely delighted to confirm Imelda Staunton as Her Majesty the Queen for the fifth and final season, taking The crown in the 21st century. Imelda is an amazing talent and will be a fantastic successor of Claire Foy Y Olivia Colman" Peter Morgan, creator, writer and executive producer, said in a statement. "At the beginning I had imagined The crown running for six seasons, but now that we have started working on the stories for the fifth season, it has become clear to me that this is the time and the perfect place to stop. I am grateful to Netflix and Sony for supporting me in this decision. "