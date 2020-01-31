The Crown will end with season 5 on Netflix

Queen Elizabeth IIThe story is coming to an end on Netflix. The crown will end with the fifth season, E! The news has confirmed.
"I am absolutely delighted to confirm Imelda Staunton as Her Majesty the Queen for the fifth and final season, taking The crown in the 21st century. Imelda is an amazing talent and will be a fantastic successor of Claire Foy Y Olivia Colman" Peter Morgan, creator, writer and executive producer, said in a statement. "At the beginning I had imagined The crown running for six seasons, but now that we have started working on the stories for the fifth season, it has become clear to me that this is the time and the perfect place to stop. I am grateful to Netflix and Sony for supporting me in this decision. "
Staunton is assuming the role of Olivia Colman, who plays Queen Elizabeth in seasons three and four. Claire Foy played the role in seasons one and two of the Emmy winning series.
"The first three seasons of The crown He defined an era, and I know that the next fourth season will be based on that success. It is an impressive example of award-winning entertainment, created in the United Kingdom and loved by millions of fans around the world. I fully support the creative decision of Peter Morgan and I am excited to see how he, Imelda Staunton and the cast and crew of the fifth season bring this historic series to an appropriate and spectacular end. " Cindy Holland, vice president of original content on Netflix, said in a statement.
