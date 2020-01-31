The Crown launches its last Queen Elizabeth and will end after five seasons – "This is the time and the perfect place to stop,quot;

The crown The creator Peter Morgan has revealed that his successful Netflix drama about the British royal family will end after the fifth season. The program has also announced that Imelda Staunton has been chosen as the final Queen Elizabeth for Season 5 after Clair Foy starred in the role during Seasons 1 and 2, and Olivia Colman took over Seasons 3 and 4.

The news that The crown It will conclude after just five seasons, it will come as a surprise to many fans, since Morgan had originally talked about his vision for a six-season race. However, after working on the stories of season 5, Morgan said it is clear that "this is the time and the perfect place to stop."

Congratulations to the cast of season 3. Excellent performance of a set in a dramatic series. #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/9LBx71XBRK – The crown (@TheCrownNetflix) January 20, 2020

Morgan says he is grateful to Sony and Netflix for supporting him in this decision.

Fans waiting for a story about Prince Andrew's scandal with Jeffrey Epstein and Megxit's controversy with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be disappointed. But Morgan says he never intended to tell the story of The crown on this day.

Executive producer Suzanne Mackie told the Press association earlier this month he doubted they would go so far, and Morgan told him Entertainment Weekly in 2018 that the program would not introduce Meghan Markle because "it is too close to the moment."

"I feel uncomfortable writing about events within a certain period of time," Morgan explained. "Let's wait twenty years and see what needs to be said about Meghan Markle."

He said at the time that Markle would not become interesting until the world had 20 years to digest who she is and what her impact has been. Morgan noted that if he wrote about Markle now, he would automatically write journalistically, and "has nothing to say about Meghan Markle."

Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth II in the fifth and final season of The Crown. pic.twitter.com/hUOob58A9p – The crown (@TheCrownNetflix) January 31, 2020

As for her last Queen Isabel, the role goes to film and theater actress Imelda Staunton, who is widely known for playing Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter film franchise

"I am absolutely delighted to confirm Imelda Staunton as Her Majesty the Queen for the fifth and final season, taking The crown in the 21st century, "Morgan said." Imelda is an amazing talent and will be a fantastic successor to Claire Foy and Olivia Colman. "

Staunton says he loved watching The crown from the beginning. And, as an actor, it has been a joy to see Claire Foy and Olivia Colman contribute something special to Morgan's scripts. Staunton added that she feels honored to join an exceptional creative team and take The crown at its conclusion

Seasons 1 to 3 of The crown They are currently broadcasting on Netflix.



