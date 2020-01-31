The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix Canada in February

%MINIFYHTMLa5e75445dd7d66cba6ab5c1ecf6290d511% %MINIFYHTMLa5e75445dd7d66cba6ab5c1ecf6290d512%

‘My Holo Love’

Start transmitting: February 7th

Can a human and an A.I. fell in love? The Korean science fiction / romance series "My Holo Love,quot; is not the first fiction to ask this question, in many ways, the premise recalls the adventure of Joaquin Phoenix with an operating system in "Her,quot;, but there are some distinctive twists. time around. Ko Sung-hee plays an anonymous P.R. in a glasses company called Prism, which is experimenting with a pair of glasses that will help summon a realistic holographic companion. She falls in love with the "Holo,quot; type, but her feelings are complicated by the revelation that he has been inspired by a human of flesh and blood in the company.

‘Better Call Saul: Season 4’

Start transmitting: February 9

When it was first proposed, the spin-off of "Breaking Bad,quot; "Better Call Saul,quot; sounded like a comedy, after the misadventures of Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), a questionable ethics lawyer at the mall, since It represents the most sordid clients in the world. Great area of ​​Albuquerque. But for four seasons and counting, the fifth of the six seasons premieres at AMC later this month, the show has proven to be a heartbreaking story about a well-intentioned man who comes down the slippery slope of scams that cut corners and smart . His slow transformation reaches a turning point in Season 4 and threatens to consume his best friend and partner Kim (Rhea Seehorn) as well.

‘Narcos: Mexico: Season 2’

Start transmitting: February 13th

When "Narcos,quot; started on Netflix, it was about the search for Pablo Escobar, the Colombian drug lord who spent decades building the Cali Cartel before being killed in the early 1990s. However, that story was enough to cover only two seasons. Since then, "Narcos,quot; has become a docudrama format to tell other pocket stories about drug trafficking, so the casts and locals can be changed. The second season of "Narcos: Mexico,quot; continues to explore the emergence of the Guadalajara Cartel in the 80s, with Diego Luna returning as the sinister Felix Gallardo and Michael Peña as D.E.A. Agent assigned to stop it.

‘The Chef Show: Volume 3’

Start transmitting: February 19th

When he is not leading megafranchises throughout the Disney empire, Jon Favreau delights in the passion for food and friendship, which is evidenced for the first time in his IFC talk show in the early 2000s "Dinner for Five ". Korean-American chef Roy Choi, his advisor in the modest 2014 independent film "Chef,quot;, and the two now spend each season of "The Chef Show,quot; showing innovative dishes and chatting with famous guests. Wolfgang Puck and director Sam Raimi raised a chair in the third season, along with restaurant owners like Sprinkles Cupcakes, Pizzana and Wexler’s Deli.

‘Gate 7’

Start transmitting: February 21st

American bilingual playwright and screenwriter Martin Zimmerman has been in the Netflix hit writers room such as "Narcos,quot; and "Ozark," and has now gone to Argentina to create his own original drug-related violence program. Written by Patricio Vega, "Puerta 7,quot; analyzes the famous Argentine soccer hooligans known as "barra brava,quot;, which are organized in support of several teams, but also represent a constant threat of riots and other forms of violence in the stands. Among other secondary plots, the program focuses on a woman (Dolores Fonzi) who takes control of a football club and tries to purge the fan base of her criminal elements.

"I'm not fine with this,quot;

Start transmitting: 26 of February

After Netflix turned his graphic novel "The End of the Shitty World,quot; into an acclaimed two-season career, the streaming service is back in Charles Forsman's business with the series "I'm not fine with this," which combines A supernatural turn with a similar dark irreverence. Sophia Lillis plays a 15-year-old girl who faces the usual tests of a freshman in high school, such as complicated friendships and budding sexual interests. The main ruin is that she is also gifted / cursed with superhero powers that she does not understand and has not yet learned to control.

"Restaurants on the edge,quot;

Start transmitting: February 28th

Remember the "Nightmares of Ramsay's Kitchen,quot;, the reality series Channel 4 in which stormy British chef Gordon Ramsay shouted and intimidated to revitalize several failed restaurants? The new series "Restaurants on the Edge,quot; tries a positive turn in the same concept, following chef Dennis Prescott, designer Karin Bohn and restaurateur Nick Liberato while trying to use a lighter touch to realize the potential of troubled restaurants . The twist of this series of 13 episodes is that all restaurants are in surprisingly beautiful places, including the beaches of Hawaii and the "rural country,quot; of Muskoka, Canada.

Also of interest: “Frost / Nixon” (February 1), “Gone with the Wind” (February 1), “You Have Mail” (February 1), “Public Enemies” (February 5), “Who Killed Malcolm X? "(February 7)," Isi and Ossi "(February 14)," The expanding universe of Ashley Garcia "(February 17)," Gentefied "(February 21)," Arrival "(February 26) , "Queen Sono,quot; (February 28).