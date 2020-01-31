The "agreement of the century,quot; or the "lantern of the millennium,quot;? The | Benjamin Netanyahu

%MINIFYHTML7ac6a42fcee4da42f376e1353d0d1cf311% %MINIFYHTML7ac6a42fcee4da42f376e1353d0d1cf312%

The devil is not in the details of the "agreement of the century." The map that the president of the United States, Donald Trump, tweeted on January 28 following the announcement of his plan for the Middle East shows what a slice of Swiss cheese looks like instead of a sovereign Palestinian state.

But for Trump's top supporters, people like game mogul Sheldon Adelson and his wife, Miriam Adelson, who were placed in the front row during the White House announcement ceremony, this was another victory.

These days, it is people like Adelson, rich conservative donors of the Trump campaign, along with their evangelical base, who are making decisions in Washington and Jerusalem. They are always there, in the front row. They showed up satisfied and radiant at the inauguration of the United States Embassy in Jerusalem in 2018, a measure that had annoyed and coaxed the president to do. He obviously did not regret it, even though the Palestinians severed ties with Washington as a result.

Until Adelson is worried, "tThe Palestinians are an invented people "whose sole purpose on earth is to destroy Israel. It was also among those who encouraged Trump will get the United States out of the nuclear deal with Iran. The think Iran should have been bombed.

The corrupt symbiosis of money, power and the media is no secret. In an opinion piece from June 2019 in the free newspaper "Israel Hayom,quot;, the largest endowment of the Adelsons to the political right of Israel, Miriam Adelson sprouted, "Trump should enjoy broad support among American Jews, just as he does among Israelis. That this has not been the case (until now; the 2020 election still calls) is a rarity that historians will consider for a long time. Bible scholars will undoubtedly notice the heroes, sages and prophets of antiquity who were equally rejected by the same people who came to raise. Would it be too much to pray for a day when the Bible gets a & # 39; Trump Book & # 39 ;? "

She finished her article by suggesting: "Until that is decided, at least, let's sit down and marvel at this moment of miracles for Israel, for the United States and for the whole world. "Nothing less.

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will find it difficult to "sit and marvel." You will need a true miracle to get out of the criminal conviction. All billions of Adelson cannot prevent the wheels of justice from turning in Jerusalem.

While Netanyahu was becoming poetic in Washington about a "historical moment," history was made in Jerusalem with the first judicial presentation of a criminal indictment against an Israeli prime minister in office. Unlike the majority of the Trump Senate that hoped to save him from impeachment after the political trial, Netanyahu has lost his majority in the Israeli legislature.

That led him this week to withdraw the application he submitted to the Knesset for immunity from prosecution. Since the first time he lost the Knesset elections in April 2019, Netanyahu has led an interim government that does not enjoy a Knesset majority.

The September 2019 elections also did not provide the necessary majority to form a government. Surveys indicate that the next March 2 elections will not break the link between the right-wing bloc led by Netanyahu and the center-left bloc led by the president of the Blue and White party, Benny Gantz.

Netanyahu, however, does not give up. He is trying to turn the elections of a referendum on immunity, which he resigned due to lack of majority, in a "trial by the people,quot;. As his spokesman, the Knéset member Miki Zohar, opined Last June, "the Attorney General and the legal system will have to consider the results of the elections, because the people are the sovereign."

Israeli law does not support this populist and dangerous opinion. However, Netanyahu hopes that if the results of the country's third elections in less than a year perpetuate political chaos and require a fourth round, a majority of the Knesset will be required to support a unity government and postponement of their trial until The end of days

Although the latest polls indicate that at least 50 percent support the plan, while only 24 percent oppose it to make it a prison exit, you will first have to get approval from the attorney general, the president and the Supreme. Cut.

They will have to set a shameful precedent that Israeli democracy allows a person to form a government despite the criminal accusation against him. Currently the law oblige a minister accused of resigning, but not a prime minister.

Meanwhile, the "peace plan,quot; has become an electoral football. Netanyahu and Gantz are competing to see which one of them embraces the plan more strongly before killing him. Both know that there is no possibility, or more precisely for them, there is no danger, that the Palestinians adopt it and, therefore, force them to deal with the really difficult problems of delivering sovereign Israeli lands to a Palestinian state.

Netanyahu's pro-Israel friends in the Trump administration, chief among them Ambassador David Friedman and Kushner, helped sow numerous landmines between the pages of the "plan,quot; to ensure that Palestinians are not even tempted to discuss it.

The American and Israeli archives are packed with position papers that explain why the Palestinians will never cede sovereignty over the Sacred Basin of Jerusalem and control of Haram al-Sharif. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has stated on numerous occasions, both privately and publicly, that he cannot sign a document that determines that Israel is the (exclusively) state of the Jewish people. No less than one important landmine is the precondition for Hamas to be disarmed. If the Palestinian Authority is tempted to accept this, it will lead to a Palestinian civil war.

A couple of hours after the announcement of the plan, Netanyahu promised to pass a resolution that will allow the annexation of Israeli settlements in the West Bank as early as Sunday. A few hours later, Kushner told him to hold the horses and maintain the status quo until the March elections.

At this time, it seems that even the tycoon friend of the Netanyahu casino will not be able to turn the dice and save him from prison. What it will leave behind is despair in the Arab and Israeli peace camp and an "agreement of the century,quot; that can become the millennium lantern.

TThe opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.