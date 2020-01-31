The accuser Harvey Weinstein offers graphic testimony about multiple sexual assaults

%MINIFYHTML9830c28f0ef2c621654d011cd46dd64e11% %MINIFYHTML9830c28f0ef2c621654d011cd46dd64e12%

Former actress Jessica Mann says her meetings with the dishonored producer culminated in a violation in 2013, but her defense team tries to discredit her by highlighting friendly emails between the two.

Former actress Jessica Mann He repressed tears in court on Friday, January 31, while detailing the sexual assaults he allegedly suffered at the hands of Harvey Weinstein.

Mann is one of the two women, along with production assistant Mimi Haleyi, whose accusations against the fallen film producer helped New York prosecutors file five felony charges of rape and sexual assault, so Weinstein said He is currently on trial.

On Friday, Mann took the witness position and recalled multiple encounters with the movie's mogul after meeting at a Los Angeles party in 2012, when he gave him his number in hopes of obtaining his professional orientation.

She claimed that Weinstein soon invited her and a friend to sit at the bar of the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, and attracted them to her suite indicating that she wanted to include the couple in a vampire movie.

Once there, it is said that he took Mann to the room, "We got into this fight from side to side. I could turn around … I still had one arm. The more I fought, the more angry he got." .

Weinstein reportedly forced her to bed and began giving her oral sex, and, in an attempt to get out quickly, began to lie about her performance.

"I started faking an orgasm to get out of it …," said Mann. "He asked me what it was like, did I like it? I said: & # 39; Oh, the best I've had & # 39 ;.

An emotional Mann accused Weinstein of pressuring her to give him a massage during another incident, and even urinated on a later occasion.

The meetings allegedly culminated in a rape at a hotel in New York at the end of 2013.

Weinstein's lawyers tried to discredit Mann by insisting that sexual contact was consensual, highlighting friendly emails exchanged between the two after the alleged attacks, but the former aspiring actress insisted that fear was the driving force behind her decision to keep in touch.

His long appearance on the podium took place after New York Supreme Court judge James Burke, who presided over the trial, rejected the call of defense attorney Damon Cheronis to a null trial, accusing prosecutors of violating the rules For the discovery.

Cheronis also repeatedly opposed Mann's testimony, questioning why authorities had not called the friend who accompanied her to the Montage hotel to present evidence. He stated that his absence was due to his contradictory memory of Mann's relationship with Weinstein.

The producer has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He faces life behind bars if convicted.

The trial continues.