The $ 1.29 million Maggie Rogers home in Los Angeles is very cozy and elegant: enter

Maggie rogers He is living his best life.

From ascending the music charts to obtaining a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist, the 25-year-old singer has experienced several important moments over the past year. She even bought a new house.

So is! The star of "Heard It in a Past Life,quot; is the proud owner of a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Los Angeles. According to the listing, the house was purchased in October 2019 for $ 1.29 million.

The picturesque platform is 1,034 square feet and is full of charm. From wood floors to floor to ceiling shelves, there is a lot of character. The cozy white kitchen also offers the perfect place to cook delicious meals, and the giant bathtub of the serene bathroom is a quiet place to clean yourself.

Of course, the real refuge is the outdoor oasis. From the views of the hills to the beautiful vegetation, there is something for everyone to enjoy.