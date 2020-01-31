That's why Aditya Roy Kapur felt like a boss on the set of Malang

%MINIFYHTML3890d8742efd24d980ddd77bda87d12b11% %MINIFYHTML3890d8742efd24d980ddd77bda87d12b12%



Aditya Roy Kapur, who has so far entertained us with films such as Action Replayy, Guzaarish, Aashiqui 2, Daawat-e-Ishq, Fitoor and Kalank, offers us something different this time. He will be seen playing a ruthless character in Malang. Interestingly, Aditya has gone through a great physical transformation, increasing her body to adapt to the intense character she plays in the director of Mohit Suri, Malang, who is that of a murderer. Aditya not only enjoyed playing the role, but also made him feel strong on the set. Speaking of the same, Aditya said: “I have a lot of action in the movie. Therefore, I had a strict diet and looked strong and muscular. It made me feel really strong. He walked like a boss on the sets. It was fun. You know, you go home feeling strong with everything I do for such a movie. "



After Malang, Aditya will be seen in Sadak 2, which is a sequel to the 1991 Sadak and is directed by Mahesh Bhatt. It stars Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt, who played the main characters in the original, along with Alia Bhatt and Aditya.

%MINIFYHTML3890d8742efd24d980ddd77bda87d12b13% %MINIFYHTML3890d8742efd24d980ddd77bda87d12b14%