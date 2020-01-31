Terry Crews regrets not supporting Gabrielle Union amid the drama & # 39; America & # 39; s Got Talent & # 39;

WENN / Avalon / FayesVision

The star of & # 39; Brooklyn Nine-Nine & # 39; caused a violent reaction after he chose not to defend the star of & # 39; Bring It On & # 39; despite his support for him when he talked about his terrible experience of sexual assault.

Terry Crews He has stepped back in his controversial comment. Days after being criticized for refusing to defend Gabrielle Union amid the drama surrounding his dismissal of "America has talent", the actor went to Twitter on Friday, January 31 to issue an apology to the actress and other black women who were injured by her comment.

He started remembering something he once told him Kevin Hart, before admitting that he needed to do the same. "I told @ KevinHart4real a while ago, I needed 2 & # 39; to recognize the pain of other people & # 39;. Right now I have to do the same. I want to apologize for the comments I made," he said in the app. "I realize that there are many black women injured and disappointed by what I said and also by what I did not say."

Terry continued to ensure that he supports black women, before apologizing again for what he did. He said: "I spoke from my own personal point of view without first taking into account the experience of another person." The "Brooklyn nine and nine"Star also admitted that he deserves all the reaction he has been receiving and hopes that" he can correct any pain he has caused to those who were hurt by my words. "

Finally, he directly mentioned Gabrielle to let him know that "it was never my intention to invalidate his experience, but that was what I did." He added: "I apologize. You have been through a lot in this business, and with that I empathize with the struggle for equity and equality in the workplace."

Calling "Go aheadTerry concluded: "In my desire to be professionally neutral as your co-worker, I should have understood at least that I only needed my support." Sincerely, Terry Crews. "

Terry Crews apologized to Gabrielle Union.

Terry caused outrage for the first time when he headed for Gabrielle's exit in "3rd Hour of Today", opting not to defend the 47-year-old star despite his support for him when he talked about his terrible experience of sexual assault in the past. The violent reaction only got worse when he tweeted:" There is only one woman on earth that I have please her name is Rebecca. Not my mother, my sister, my daughters or co-workers. I will let your husbands / boyfriends / partners take care of them. Rebecca gives me WINGS. "