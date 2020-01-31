Terry Crews apologizes to Gabrielle Union in a series of tweets after people called him for discrediting his claims of racism in "AGT,quot;

It is safe to say that people were frustrated with Terry Crews' lack of support for Gabrielle Union, who went against racism in the workplace after she was fired from "America’s Got Talent,quot; for alleged similar circumstances.

Terry, who is another black presenter on the show, initially spoke about the situation saying he did not experience a racist atmosphere on the show. His comments led him to be dragged by social media users who felt that he discredited Gabrielle's account and his courage to speak.

Well, now it seems that Terry could have understood. In a series of tweets, Terry Crews apologized to Gabrielle Union and the black women he may have hurt with his comments.

"I want to apologize for the comments I made," Terry said in the first tweet. "I realize that there are many black women injured and disappointed by what I said and also by what I did not say."

