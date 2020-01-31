Terry Crews apologizes to Gabrielle Union for the AGT controversy

It is time to make peace.
After the news that Gabrielle Union Y Julianne Hough I would not return as judges in America has talent, Reports quickly circulated behind the scenes. Union said there were "offensive,quot; events on the set, but Terry Crews who also worked on the program did an interview with Today claiming he never saw anything like that.
"That was never my experience in America has talent. In fact, it was the most diverse place I've been in my 20 years of entertainment, "he explains." The 10 best acts were Asian, women, older, younger, blacks, whites, everything was in the range. ”Subsequently, Union addressed Crews' claims in his own Twitter thread.
"Telling the truth, wanting a change and having MULTIPLE witnesses who bravely came forward to let EVERYONE know that I did not lie or exaggerate, really exposes those who enthusiastically throw him under the bus, quickly forgetting who climbed 4 HIS truth," he released. in a tweet apparently aimed at Crews. Now, Crews is clearing the air and extending an olive branch to the Union In his own tweet.
"I told @ KevinHart4real a while ago, I needed 2 & # 39; to recognize the pain of other people & # 39;. Right now I have to do the same," began his thread. "I want to apologize for the comments I made. I realize that there are many black women injured and disappointed by what I said and also for what I did not say."
He continued: "I listen to you, I respect you and I understand you. I am sorry and I am here to support you. I spoke from my personal point of view without first considering the experience of another person." The teams also shared that he may have reacted too quickly due to the anger he was feeling.
"I allowed disrespectful comments directed to me and my family to react with anger instead of responding thoughtfully. This certainly caused more damage, and it is my hope that I can correct any pain that has caused those who were hurt by my words," shared
The teams ended up making a direct appeal to their former co-star and sharing their most sincere apologies to Union. "@itsgabrielleu, I want you to know that it was never my intention to invalidate your experience, but that's what I did. I apologize. You've been through a lot in this business, and with that I empathize with the fight for equity and equality in the place of job, "he begged the actress. "You are a role model for the entire black community and in my desire to be professionally neutral as your co-worker, you should at least have understood that you only needed my support."
The actress has not yet responded to public apologies.
