Terry Crews apologizes to Gabrielle Union for the AGT controversy

It is time to make peace.

After the news that Gabrielle Union Y Julianne Hough I would not return as judges in America has talent, Reports quickly circulated behind the scenes. Union said there were "offensive,quot; events on the set, but Terry Crews who also worked on the program did an interview with Today claiming he never saw anything like that.

"That was never my experience in America has talent. In fact, it was the most diverse place I've been in my 20 years of entertainment, "he explains." The 10 best acts were Asian, women, older, younger, blacks, whites, everything was in the range. ”Subsequently, Union addressed Crews' claims in his own Twitter thread.

"Telling the truth, wanting a change and having MULTIPLE witnesses who bravely came forward to let EVERYONE know that I did not lie or exaggerate, really exposes those who enthusiastically throw him under the bus, quickly forgetting who climbed 4 HIS truth," he released. in a tweet apparently aimed at Crews. Now, Crews is clearing the air and extending an olive branch to the Union In his own tweet.