Terrell Suggs Chronology: How a strange year led the Ravens legend to a Super Bowl with the Chiefs

MIAMI – Terrell Suggs sat at a table, dressed in a bright red sweater and a matching red hat. This is what the 37-year-old runner imagined for himself at this time in his NFL career, a new appearance with new colors after having spent 16 years in the purple and black crows.

However, seven times Pro Bowler shook his head in disbelief when a journalist sitting at the same table asked if he could have anticipated that his red hat would have a Chiefs logo instead of a Cardinals logo, and that his shirt Red would be presenting a Super Bowl 54 patch on his right chest.

"Never in a million years at the end of last year," Suggs said, pausing before continuing. "Everyone would have been like, & # 39; hey, you'll be playing in the Super Bowl with the Chiefs next year & # 39; … What ?!"

Suggs spent much of his teenage and youth life in football in Arizona, playing high school ball in a suburb of Phoenix and setting records at Arizona State University. He felt that the return to the desert at the expiration of his contract with the Ravens would be an ideal way to finish what will probably be called the Hall of Fame race, so he joined the Cardinals in a one-year free agency contract . The plan was running smoothly until Arizona cut it just three weeks before the end of the 2019 regular season.

Arizona at that time had just lost its sixth consecutive game to fall to 3-9-1. Suggs had technically started each game, accumulating 5.5 captures in the process, but its role had been reduced as the year progressed. Needless to say, although he has played in moderation for the past month and a half in Kansas City, Suggs is relieved to have been picked up by the Chiefs.

The relationship is mutually beneficial. Kansas City receives an injection of veteran leadership in its locker room and a situational boost to its rush of passes. Suggs gets a trip to the Super Bowl for the second time in his career.

This twist of fate happened quickly. Below is a timeline detailing how the Baltimore legend arrived in Kansas City after its 13-game detour in Arizona.

End of Ravens career

By the time the 2018 Baltimore season ended with a loss of wild card playoffs against the Los Angeles Chargers, "T-Sizzle,quot; had played in 247 games for the Ravens and recorded a franchise record of 132.5 catches. The 10th general pick in the 2003 NFL Draft and the 2011 NFL Defensive Player of the Year had never flirted with free agency.

He knew that would change in March 2019, when the extension of the contract he signed in 2014 that paid him $ 28.5 million for four years expired.

"You don't make a decision like that just for the moment," Suggs told Sporting News at the Chiefs & # 39; Super Bowl hotel. "I just lived with that. Leave it, I stopped thinking about it for a while. I was a father."

The Ravens wanted to stay with Suggs, especially since their departure would leave them with Matthew Judon, Tyus Bowser and Tim Williams as the external linebackers on the list. Suggs said Baltimore made him "an attractive offer,quot; to return, but he refused.



The Ravens wanted to stay with Suggs, especially since their departure would leave them with Matthew Judon, Tyus Bowser and Tim Williams as the external linebackers on the list. Suggs said Baltimore made him "an attractive offer,quot; to return, but he refused.

Instead, what he called "a decision in the last hour,quot; took him to his house out of season.

"It was only time," he said.

Cardinals signing

Suggs told SN that the factors that pushed Arizona into free agency "had nothing to do with football." That shouldn't come as a surprise considering that the Cardinals were leaving a 3-13 season, the worst in the NFL, and had not yet recruited quarterback Kyler Murray. They had given Kliff Kingsbury his first job as head coach of the NFL just two months earlier.

Arizona signed Suggs for a year, a $ 7 million contract with $ 700,000 guaranteed, a sharp drop in the guarantees of those in their last Baltimore contract, but technically an average salary increase of $ 5.2 million that the Ravens were paying him . Suggs has not said how much Baltimore offered in the free agency of 2019.

"I had to make the decision to go back and play for a couple more years, or whatever I have left," Suggs said in his introductory press conference after signing with the Cardinals. "I felt that if I wasn't going to be in a Ravens shirt, I would only be playing a place, so here we are."

After registering a pair of catches in the Cardinals 'season opening draw with the Lions at home, Suggs' first away game in an Arizona uniform was in Baltimore, of course. He recorded three tackles (one) in the defeat of the Cardinals 23-17.

Suggs' contributions remained stable as the season went on, but as the team continued to lose, priorities changed.

Suggs' contributions remained stable as the season went on, but as the team continued to lose, priorities changed.



Cut by cardinals, claimed by bosses

On December 13, shortly after the Cardinals announced that they had released Suggs, Kingsbury told reporters that the decision was mutual. Still, it was considered a surprise.

Suggs had signed with Arizona for personal reasons rather than football reasons. Why leave? The team had only three games left in what had become a lost season, and could have chosen to let the Suggs contract expire when 2020 arrived. Why cut it?

"As the season progressed, out of the playoff dispute, we wanted to see what we had in some younger players," Kingsbury explained at the time. "We felt it was the best move for both parties."

Terrell Suggs https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/23/f1/terrell-suggs-013120-getty-ftrjpg_12ift72wfu6cp1khji0g0b2ir4.jpg?t=-61150089,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Suggs would be placed on exemptions, a process in which all NFL teams have the opportunity to claim a player who has been eliminated. The worst team in the league in the standings gets the first claim opportunity, and so on.

Reports indicated that Suggs would only play for the Ravens after the Cardinals had released him. The truth is that it was open to other possibilities as long as a criterion was met.

"If I was going to play, (I expected) a playoff team," Suggs said, adding that he didn't know what he would have done if a non-contender had claimed it. Retirement was also an option.

Four teams: the Saints, 49ers, Seahawks and Chiefs, by ESPN – Claims presented in Suggs. Thanks to Kansas City's early season losses against Indianapolis, Houston, Green Bay and Tennessee, he had the worst record in the group.

"Coach (Andy) Reid called me," Suggs said when asked why he agreed to inform a team that was not called Ravens. "It wasn't very convincing. My biggest fear was that it didn't fit. And he said," Trust me, you can fit in here. "

Reid was right. The Chiefs, who when claiming Suggs agreed to pay the remaining $ 352,941 in their contract with the Cardinals, immediately benefited from his presence. Several players during Super Bowl week cited the impact of Suggs from a leadership perspective. On the field, he recorded a sack in the Week 17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers that earned Kansas City a first-round goodbye. He hit a pass at a key moment in the AFC championship game against Tennessee.

Now Suggs is back in the Super Bowl, and such an extreme increase in this part of the roller coaster he has experienced over the past year still baffles him.

"This part is shocking," Suggs said with wide eyes, pointing to the Super Bowl patch on his bright red Chiefs shirt. "But it has been a good surprise."