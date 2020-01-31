Teammates from Gigi Bryant's Mamba Academy attend the Los Angeles Lakers tribute game

It is a thing forever.
Several members of Kobe BryantHer daughter's basketball team attended the Los Angeles Lakers game Friday night to pay their respects to those killed during the helicopter crash last Sunday. Gianna "Gigi,quot; Bryant He played for one of the Kobe & # 39; s Mamba Sports Academy teams, as did two other victims lost in the tragedy.
Payton Chester13 Alyssa Altobelli, 13 years old, and his coach, Christina Mauser, were among the nine people who died while heading to a basketball tournament held at the facilities of the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California, on Sunday, January 26. Payton's mother, Sarah Chesterand Alyssa's two parents, Keri Y John Altobelli, As well as the pilot, Ara ZobayanAll died.
Tonight is the first Lakers game since the death of Kobe and Gianna, which shocked the sports world and humanity in general. Hours ago, the Mamba Sports Academy announced that its doors were open once again.
"Our hearts are heavy. Our head is heavy. However, it is our duty to continue our mission, Kobe's mission, to help the next generation of athletes and leaders reach their full potential. And, with your help, we will do exactly that, "said an Instagram post.
In the days after Kobe's death, wife Vanessa Bryant and the Mamba Sports Academy announced the formation of the MambaOnThree Fund to benefit the other families affected by the accident.
"The MambaOnThree Fund was created to honor the mantra of Team Mamba, & # 39; Mamba on Three & # 39; It is with that usual song of union, brotherhood and the ability to take on every challenge that this fund was named," announced the organization at that time.
Kobe co-founded the Mamba Sports Academy in 2018.
For more details and photos of tonight's tribute game, see our publication, which is updated in real time, here.