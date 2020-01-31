Taylor Swift, praised by the Republican senator beaten in & # 39; Miss Americana & # 39;

Netflix

Although the & # 39; YO! & # 39; The singer's new documentary presents a less favorable mention of her and her views, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee states that the two have found common ground.

Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn contacted Taylor Swift after being hit on it "Miss americana"documentary film.

The I!" The singer's new show debuted on Netflix on Friday, January 31 and presents an unfavorable mention of Blackburn and her views, which led the politician to issue a conciliatory statement, suggesting that she and Swift find something in common.

"Taylor is an exceptionally talented artist and composer, and Nashville is fortunate to be the center of her creative universe," Variety said.

"While there are policy issues on which we can always disagree, we do agree on the need to shed the collective influence of the entertainment community behind legislation that protects composers, musicians and artists from censorship, copyright theft and speculation. "

She continued: "The Law of Modernization of Music was a great victory for the creators, and the BOTS Law for fans. The growing support behind the AM-FM Law will close the gaps that block compensation for radio playback." .

"I appreciate any additional opportunity to work with the creative communities of Tennessee and the nation to protect intellectual property and ensure adequate compensation for their creations. In that regard, I wish Taylor the best: he has earned it."

Swift has expressed in recent years his political persuasion, supporting former presidential candidate of the Democratic Party, Hillary Clinton, in the midterm elections of 2018, and urging fans to vote for the Democratic Party in the presidential elections of USA UU. 2020