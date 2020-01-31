Taylor Swift did not immerse himself in his relationship with Joe Alwyn in a new documentary for a particular reason

Although Taylor Swift does not name her boyfriend directly in Miss americana, he appears in it several times along. Reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Taylor Swift plunges into her very private romance with Joe Alwyn in the aforementioned documentary, which has just begun airing today.

Taylor and Joe fans know they started seeing each other for the first time in 2016, although it was not confirmed that they left until May of the following year. Taylor has written several songs about him for his 2017 album, Reputation, and his 2019 record, Lover, However, the couple has kept intimate details secret.

Miss americana presents a clip of Taylor explaining how she and Joe started dating when she was fighting Kanye West. For that reason, she stayed out of the spotlight for quite some time, during which time she felt "alone,quot; and "really bitter."

Swift says he felt like an "injured animal lashing out,quot; at others. He realized that he had to reassess the situation in his life and start behaving in a different way. Joe, on the other hand, had a "normal, balanced and solid life," part of the reason he feels so attracted to him.

According to Taylor, she and Joe realized that they had to make their relationship as private as possible. It's better that way. Miss americana presents videos of Taylor performing songs for Joe, as well as a clip where she says "I love you,quot;.

Swift fans know that it is no stranger to controversy. In 2019, Swift was involved in a bitter dispute with Scooter Braun, who bought Big Machine Records, which owns all Taylor Swift master recordings in the process.

After it was revealed and reported by the media, Taylor took his Tumblr to write a long post explaining how it could be said that it was one of the worst things that could have happened to him. Since then, the two have continued to fight.

Ad

Just before the American Music Awards, Taylor accused Scooter and his company, Ithaca Holdings, of prohibiting him from performing his classic songs at the AMA, as well as in his documentary.



Post views:

0 0