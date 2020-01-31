Taylor Swift accepts Nikki Glaser's apologies for her embarrassing comments on & # 39; Miss Americana & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML5111d8b2c148608287b2c1135985e05011% %MINIFYHTML5111d8b2c148608287b2c1135985e05012%

WENN / Avalon / Instar

The singer of & # 39; Lover & # 39; he's sending a massive hug & # 39; to the stand-up comedian, who admits that he sounded like a fool when he said Taylor was & # 39; too skinny; It bothers me & # 39; in an interview presented in the Netflix documentary.

Up News Info –

There is no bad blood between Taylor Swift Y Nikki Glaser despite the shameful comments of the latter in a documentary about the singer, "Miss americana"The comedian extended her apology to the 30-year-old pop superstar, who the latter accepted with an open heart, after Nikki learned that her old interview, in which she commented on Taylor's thin figure, appears in Netflix movie.

Before the violent reaction, Nikki posted on her Instagram page on Friday, January 31 to apologize to the singer of "Look what you made me do." "I love @taylorswift. Unfortunately, it appears in her new documentary as part of a montage of morons who say bad things about her, which is used to explain why she felt the need to escape from the spotlight for a year," he began . his post Affirming that she was a fan of Taylor, he added: "It is incredibly ironic because anyone who knows me knows that I am obsessed with her and her music."

The comedian said it was first heard in the trailer last week and was "horrified." She continued to address her old comments about Taylor: "The sound was from an interview I did 5 years ago and I say SO MUCH as a shitty tone, & # 39; she is too thin; it bothers me … all her model friends, and it's like, let's go! "

%MINIFYHTML5111d8b2c148608287b2c1135985e05013% %MINIFYHTML5111d8b2c148608287b2c1135985e05014%

"This quote should be used as an example of & # 39; projection & # 39; in PSYCH101 textbooks," he added. "If you are familiar with my & # 39; work & # 39 ;, you know that I speak openly about fighting some kind of eating disorder for the past 17 years. I was probably feeling & # 39; feeling fat & # 39; that day and I was jealous. Besides, I've made people say the same thing about me being too thin before and I knew how terrible it is to hear that when you're fighting. And only my model friends bothered me because I would like to be your friend and I. I'm not a model. " .

Revealing that "she only received a couple of death threats from Swift fans," which she fully understands, said about her intention with the apology: "I just hope that this somehow affects her so she knows I'm sorry. for any pain I caused her and that I would love to be her friend someday (when I start modeling) and tell her how much her music has influenced my life and my comedy. " He concluded his long statement, "I love you Tay, and I can't wait to see 99.97% of your new #missamerican document."

<br />

Later, Taylor commented on Nikki's post to let him know that everything has been forgiven, writing: "Wow. I greatly appreciate this and one of the main issues about the document is that we have the ability to change our opinions over time, to grow, to learn about ourselves. " Sharing the same experience with bodily problems, the "I!" The singer added: "I am very sorry to hear that you have struggled with some of the same things that I have struggled with. Send a massive hug."