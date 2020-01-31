Tariq Lamptey: Brighton signs 19-year-old Chelsea defender | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML1ded90e6e8e044c4cff47d03ad043ae611% %MINIFYHTML1ded90e6e8e044c4cff47d03ad043ae612%









Teen defender Tariq Lamptey says it was a difficult decision to leave Chelsea, but he can't wait to help Brighton after sealing a move on the day of the deadline.

Brighton signed a contract with Chelsea defender Tariq Lamptey until June 2023.

The 19-year-old made his first team debut for Chelsea in a 2-1 victory against Arsenal in the Premier League in December.

Lamptey, who was part of the England team in the U19 European Championship last year, also made two other appearances for Chelsea in the FA Cup.

Several championship clubs were interested in signing Lamptey on loan immediately after he signed with Brighton.

Tariq Lamptey made his senior debut against Arsenal in the Premier League in December

Brighton's head coach Graham Potter said: "We are very happy to have achieved the signing of a really exciting young talent in Tariq.

"Now I am eager to work with Tariq in the training camp to help him develop further, and I am sure that our fans hope to see him wearing an Albion shirt."

"With its rhythm and technical capacity, Tariq gives us another option on the right side of the field, both on the right side, where we already have good competition, as well as above."