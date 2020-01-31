Tamar Braxton's boyfriend, David Adefeso, addresses a crucial issue for students

Tamar Braxton's boyfriend, David Adefeso, addressed a really important issue for students. He showed his support for young people for a while and his followers really appreciate it.

Here is David's post that he shared on his social media account:

"David, I'm a student who will graduate next semester. I want to know: Did the university help you prepare for your first job?" sparked a massive debate in the comments.

Someone said: crítico The critical thinking, discipline, work ethic and dedication needed to lead and defend a cause is what the university is all about. The opportunity to share space and participate with brilliant minds creating the next great idea is the training that is provided. However, apart from the intelligence of books, emotional, spiritual and people's intelligence are noticeably lacking in most university curricula … For life, the university prepares you enough but not quite. "

A commenter disagrees and said: & # 39; I don't agree with the university is only necessary for selected job titles, maturity is what prepares a person … not being able to write a document … some of the most successful people did not attend college 🤷🏾‍ ♂️ & # 39;

Another follower posted this: ‘Um, I think at least he does. Without college, you get the comments of uneducated people who hurt, as it is always like people who talk about graduates not graduates or non-university graduates. It also helps a lot because when you see many successful people, independent people who sometimes may have doubts, but they are the ones people pay attention to, and the university helps people gain independence, sometimes there is a small allowance that You can finally pay for school books, pay for a work uniform for a part-time job, some freedoms you can enjoy are being closer to a library, free computer labs, to nurture your creativity, counselors. It can also be a great place to have fun, as you meet many people and have less time or rules.

Another fan praised David and posted this: ‘I love it! Thanks for the insight. While it is not for everyone, the university is extremely valuable for those who choose to attend and can afford it. "

