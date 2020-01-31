Taiwan's political women pave the way for equality | News

Taipei, Taiwan – With skinny jeans and spicy red sneakers that combined with her lipstick, Kao Chia-yu was received as a movie star by her constituents.

Shouts of "Congratulations!" It echoed through the narrow streets, and fans chased her in search of selfies and autographs. Launching instinctively between Putonghua and Taiwanese, Kao, 39, was on his last lap of the victory of thanks to voters in the Lunar New Year recess.

On Saturday, February 1, the three-period local councilor will take an oath as a legislator. Kao and other legislators occupy 42 percent of the seats in the Legislative Yuan of Taiwan, making it the most equitable in Asia.

Plus:

Kao won in the general elections last month, in which the acting president, and the first woman, Tsai Ing-wen obtained a second term with a high historical vote of 57 percent.

Now, with a president elected twice, and a female vice president already in 2000, Taiwan seems to have arrived as a democracy where women have a fair chance like men in any political office.

What has paved the way to guarantee this is a long history of gender quotas for most races, except for single-seat competitions, such as presidential and mayors' careers.

Will the United States stay with Taiwan? I Inside Story

More revealingly, in China the quotas are called "women's safety net,quot;, which requires women to obtain at least half of the seats "in general,quot; in the legislature and one in four seats in the council elections local.

And women in the Republic of China, as Taiwan is formally known, have been fighting for a seat at the table for almost a century.

Already in the 1920s, they fought to send a delegation to the new national assembly of the republic.

Gender Coded Share

Just released from the Qing dynasty, Chinese women at that time were influenced by the suffrage movement in the US. UU. And feminist movements around the world.

Finally, the gender quota was coded, although not specified, in the 1946 constitution.

When the nationalists lost the civil war against the communists in 1949, they moved the capital to Taipei and suspended parts of the constitution during martial law (1949-1987).

The common denominator among Taiwan's main political women is that none comes from a ruling family, as has been the case with almost all women leaders in other Asian countries. (File: Sam Yeh / AFP)

But the quota mandate was not only fulfilled, but gradually strengthened, thanks to the defense of women's rights groups such as the Awakening Foundation, which was established in 1982.

By the year 2000, the constitution was amended to increase the proportion of seats reserved in the Legislative Yuan for women to a quarter.

"The quota system motivates political parties to look for candidates, from beauties to professional women," said Chou-Yuan Tseng, principal investigator of the foundation.

Highly Qualified Candidates

The quota has not seen much reaction, since it was never invoked to install a woman in office, by supplanting a man who obtained more votes. This is because the parties have the incentive to present strong candidates to avoid that result.

Women in the upper echelon of Taiwan, past and present, cover the entire range.

Annette Lu, the 2000 vice president, is a political activist educated at Harvard, while Tsai is a professor turned into politics.

Taiwan's push against the & # 39; red media & # 39; | The listening post (Report)

The common denominator of these outstanding women is that none comes from a ruling family, as has been the case with almost all women leaders in other Asian countries, especially Aung San Suu Kyi in Myanmar, Indira Gandhi in India and Corazon Aquino and Gloria Arroyo in the Philippines

The political scientist Nathan Batto of the Sínica Academy observed that the quotas installed on the lowest rungs of power have been particularly conducive to the preparation of the candidates.

"It is important that energy is distributed throughout the system more equitably," Batto told Al Jazeera.

"You will inevitably see more women leveling up to higher levels of office after they have increased their power base."

Vestiges of sexism

This sounded true to Kao's experience. The former television host was elected by the then opposition Progressive Democratic Party to be a candidate for the legislature in 2008, only to be replaced by an older man. Then he forged his own political path from scratch.

"Working at the grassroots level during the last decade was a tremendous experience. I have been able to build a solid foundation, especially because there is a significant overlap between the constituencies," said Kao.

Recent research also shows that the women who won the reserved seats match their male counterparts in political experience and educational achievements, and in some cases even beat them.

Recent research shows that women who won reserved seats in Taiwan match their male counterparts in political experience and educational achievements, and in some cases even beat them (File: Olivia Harris / Reuters)

"Currently, women perform better than men and are receiving recognition," Kao added. "Times have changed. I think the quota has served to encourage women to run. It is no longer necessary."

For many women, the barrier to running now lies more in the onslaught of sexism against the candidates for the first time. During his first term, even Tsai faced humiliation: "Those who wear skirts cannot be the commander in chief."

When Sherry Chou, 29, a feminist who was recruited to run for a legislative seat in 2016, pressed for the decriminalization of extramarital affairs. His Facebook page saw comments that said he wanted to be someone's lover.

Chou believes that schools need to do a better job teaching gender equality. Until then, hope everyone can learn from real-life examples at the top of the stairs.

"Girls in Taiwan can see that they can grow not only to be the princess waiting for the white knight, but they can also be the empress," Chou said.