SVU has killed a character and Benson is going to need a minute

Olivia Benson is not having a good year. Mariska Hargitay& # 39; s Law and order: SVU The character finally became captain, but from there it has been difficult. She lost her brother, and on the episode on Thursday, January 30, she learned that her ex-boyfriend Ed Tucker (Robert John Burke) retired … and died.
And then, well, spoiler alert: he died.
After the video of a suicide note of an attacker celebrated the allegations of rape and a police cover-up, Benson and the squad entered into investigative mode. Tucker said he didn't remember Rachel Wilson (Holly Robinson Peete), not because he was covering up his partner, the criminal, but because of cancer. He confessed to Benson about his health after the investigation revealed evidence.
"Did I ever tell you about where I worked after September 11?" I ask her. "They sent me to the site of recovery of the Fresh Kill landfill in search of remains." There, he said, he would examine the debris by observing personal objects and human remains on a built conveyor.
"It seems I imagine hell," Benson told him.
He developed cancer in his lungs, doctors found him before he started dating Benson. "Now it's in my brain," he confessed. "They say there is no connection, but …" He could receive treatment, but he is still six months to a year old, he revealed.
"It is what it is. Well, very soon I will not be myself," he said. "Maybe you noticed that I'm starting to have memory failures."
"That's why you didn't remember Rachel," Benson concluded. He said he was too ashamed to reveal his diagnosis and real reasons for not remembering Rachel.
Tucker agreed to use a cable and nail his partner for the assault on Rachel, and he did. And then he took his life. This was the third suicide in the episode that followed Rachel and Ralph, another police officer who gave information to the squad about Rachel's case.
"I don't want Rachel or Ralph in my conscience," he told Benson. "While there is still time, I need to correct this."
About him SVU In the podcast, Burke said his character knew what he was going to do at the beginning of the episode.
"I am not going to make my wife go through this. As honorably as it can be for me and others," he said. "It's an existential question, obviously, but at the same time those are the private things that the actor discovers for himself."
Burke praised his time in the series, specifically working with Hargitay. "I have always liked to act with her. She is quick to act with her. She is 110 percent there all the time, constantly trying to improve her and that has been pleasant throughout the years, our relationship arc," he said.
Listen to SVU podcast here Law and order: SVU airs on Thursdays at 10 p.m. on NBC
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family).