SVU has killed a character and Benson is going to need a minute

Olivia Benson is not having a good year. Mariska Hargitay& # 39; s Law and order: SVU The character finally became captain, but from there it has been difficult. She lost her brother, and on the episode on Thursday, January 30, she learned that her ex-boyfriend Ed Tucker (Robert John Burke) retired … and died.

After the video of a suicide note of an attacker celebrated the allegations of rape and a police cover-up, Benson and the squad entered into investigative mode. Tucker said he didn't remember Rachel Wilson (Holly Robinson Peete), not because he was covering up his partner, the criminal, but because of cancer. He confessed to Benson about his health after the investigation revealed evidence.