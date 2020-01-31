Super League 2020: Aidan Sezer of Huddersfield Giants keeps in touch with Turkish roots | Rugby League News





Aidan Sezer will lead Huddersfield in the field in 2020

Among those who watched from Istanbul as Ankara Phrygians beat Trakya Gladiators 44-16 in the grand finale last year of Turkey's national rugby league competition, it was none other than Aidan Sezer.

It may seem an unusually exotic place for the new Huddersfield Giants captain in a rugby league place, but there is a simple explanation.

Sezer's father was born in Turkey before moving to Australia and the 28-year-old has maintained that connection with his roots, with the change to the NRL Super League for the 2020 season, which means he is closer to his homeland ancestral.

Aidan Sezer helped the Canberra Raiders reach their first grand finale for 25 years in 2019

That connection extends to the former Canberra Raiders man who has the desire to play for the Turkish national team, as he was previously denied the opportunity after being called to the team due to the effects of an exhausting club campaign.

"Every time we anticipate playing, I have been a bit exhausted by the NRL season," said Sezer. "I hope I can soon play for my father's country of birth and I am eager to do so."

"Soccer there is quite entrenched and it will be difficult to penetrate what they have already developed there. But rugby is a growing sport and has a long-term vision to be one of the main sports there."

"If I can be a catalyst for that and encourage young Turkish boys to play, it would be something I would be proud of. But I just want to get a cap first, represent my father's country of birth, put on my shirt and sing the anthem national and embrace everything. "

Closer to his new home in West Yorkshire, Sezer also intends to set an example after being named captain of the Giants by head coach Simon Woolford shortly after arriving at John Smith Stadium.

It is a sign of how appreciated the man who played a key role in Canberra's career towards his first appearance in the Grand Final since 1994, although Sezer believes that the captaincy is a natural fit for most of the players in his position.

"It's something that instills a lot of confidence and confidence in me for the club to give me the captaincy, but I think we have a great leadership group in the club and a lot of experience in the team," said Sezer.

"I think we can all share that role, but in terms of being captain I think that comes with me being half the team and taking the boys to the field on game day."

"I think that most of the means of the rugby league teams can occupy the post of captaincy if necessary, but it is a matter of how they conduct themselves away from training and are a positive influence on the team."

Woolford has long admired Sezer's ability and spent much of the 2019 season chasing him before finally securing him as the first player of the brand he signs in Huddersfield's history in a two-year contract.

Sezer left the negotiations in the hands of his agent while focusing on his season with the Raiders, who finally saw them fall short in a 14-8 loss to NRL defending champions Sydney Roosters.

He has tried not to think about that game since then, admitting that defeat "is the most empty I have ever felt," and is eager to help Huddersfield to a position in which they compete for cutlery after the club was involved in a decrease. battle in 2019.

John Bateman had some advice for Aidan Sezer

The words of one of his former teammates, John Bateman, one of several English players who now star in Canberra, inspire after his move to the Super League, which begins for the Giants with a trip to Catalans Dragons on Saturday at night.

"I knew I would enjoy it (moving to England)," Sezer said. "He said & # 39; if you are going, you will enjoy it and fit in with the English culture & # 39;".

"I've done it so far and he anticipated correctly, so I'm looking forward to the season and play my best football."

"We know what we can do with the Giants and the potential we have in the team, and that is something we plan to deliver."