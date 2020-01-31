Street Dancer 3D rakes on Rs 56.77 crore at the box office

%MINIFYHTMLda4a3bb4276ca44b9162abfb75c7b3b611% %MINIFYHTMLda4a3bb4276ca44b9162abfb75c7b3b612%
The director of Remo D’Souza, Street Dancer 3D, came to theaters for the last time
week. The protagonist Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor brings the Indo-Pak
rivalry with the dance floor. Starring Norah Fatehi, Prabhudheva,
Aparshakti Khurana and others, the film is a dance drama focused on youth.
Speaking of the box office collections, Street Dancer managed
earn Rs. 3.43 crore on the seventh day after its release. The total
Movie collection is in Rs. 56.77 million rupees at the box office.
With the release of the protagonist of Saif Ali Khan Jawaani Jaaneman today, it will be
it will be interesting to see if Street Dancer 3D will stand firm in the
ticket office
