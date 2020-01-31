Street Dancer 3D rakes on Rs 56.77 crore at the box office

The director of Remo D’Souza, Street Dancer 3D, came to theaters for the last time

week. The protagonist Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor brings the Indo-Pak

rivalry with the dance floor. Starring Norah Fatehi, Prabhudheva,

Aparshakti Khurana and others, the film is a dance drama focused on youth.

Speaking of the box office collections, Street Dancer managed

earn Rs. 3.43 crore on the seventh day after its release. The total

Movie collection is in Rs. 56.77 million rupees at the box office.

With the release of the protagonist of Saif Ali Khan Jawaani Jaaneman today, it will be

it will be interesting to see if Street Dancer 3D will stand firm in the

ticket office





